The OKC Thunder oncluded a stellar season by winning the NBA title on Sunday night. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, however, does not see them as an all-time great team at the level of some of the remarkable teams of the past.

Speaking on "First Take" on Monday as they talked about the NBA title conquest of the Thunder in seven games at the expense of the Indiana Pacers, Smith said the while OKC makes a case as an all-time great defensive team, overall, they would not have a chance against a number of champion NBA teams.

He cited five teams that could beat the newly minted NBA champions Thunder, including the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen-bannered Chicago Bulls teams in the 1990s, which won two three-peats.

Smith said:

"No [I don't think OKC is an all-time great team]. I think that they're an all-time great defensive team, but overall, I look at their offense and they would've had trouble with a lot of teams... I'm not trying to imply that they are not great or anything like that..."

He went to say:

"I believe the Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant would have beaten them. I believe the San Antonio Spurs, with [Tim] Duncan [Manu] Ginobili and those boys would have beaten them. I believe the Miami Heat, with 'D-Wade', LeBron [James], [Chris] Bosh and those boys would have beaten them.

"I believe the Lakers, with Shaq [O'Neal] and Kobe [Bryant] would have beaten them. I think the Chicago Bulls, with Jordan and Pippen and those brothers would have beaten them. That's five right there."

On their way to the NBA title, the OKC Thunder won a league-best 68 games in the regular season for an 82.9% winning percentage. All in all, they won 84 games, including the playoffs, tied for third in a single season all-time.

Team superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the team, becoming the scoring champion (32.7 points) and league MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says OKC Thunder still have room to improve even after winning NBA title

While the debate on where they stand as an all-time great team continues, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows for sure that work continues for the OKC Thunder even after winning the NBA title.

He made mention of it in an interview with Sports Illustrated following their 103-91 victory in Game 7 of the NBA Finals at home over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, highlighting that there is a lot of growth for them to accomplish and added goals to achieve.

Gilgeous-Alexander said:

“We have a lot to grow, individually and as a group. I’m excited for the future of this team. This is a great start, for sure. I’m really excited for this team. Couldn’t have imagined it any other way.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was once again stellar in leading the OKC Thunder to the title. He was named Finals MVP after averaging 30.3 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.6 rpg, 1.9 spg and 1.6 bpg.

