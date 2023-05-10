Jordan Poole Trade Rumors: Top 5 teams where Warriors' star can land next season

The Jordan Poole trade rumors have started. Even with the Warriors' guard signed in for four years under the new contract he signed last summer, speculations have begun with Poole's disappointing production in the postseason.

According to a Spiel Times article written by John Michael Agustin, there are five teams that are keeping their eyes on Poole's situation with the Warriors.

When it comes to Jordan Poole trade rumors, his name will be aligned with teams that can be a good fit for him with the offensive production that he can bring to a team. The franchise could either be competing for championships, or in the search for young talent with tremendous upside.

Brooklyn Nets - 2023 NBA Playoffs

To start things off, the Brooklyn Nets are an interesting landing spot for Poole. Fresh off the Irving, Durant, and Harden era drama, the Nets are looking to start from scratch with the number of picks and young players in possession. The Warriors' bench depth could use an upgrade. According to Agustin, could receive players such as Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie along with a 2023 first round pick.

Toronto Raptors - 2023 NBA Playoffs

Moving next on Jordan Poole trade rumors, the Toronto Raptors are also in department of starting over. They lost the play-in tournament and lost former head coach Nick Nurse.

Jorda Poole can provide what most of the players in the Raptors' roster lack: shooting and shot creation. However, it means that Toronto's front office will have to include Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., and Chris Boucher along with a 2023 first round pick in a trade package.

Orlando Magic - 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

Besides the Raptors, the Orlando Magic can look to add more to their promising young team by letting go of Gary Harris and Cole Anthony. If they also forego their 2023 first-round pick a 2023 in exchange for Jordan Poole, he could be paired alongside Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, and Franz Wagner.

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy

When it comes to teams in the rebuilding process, the Utah Jazz have a tremendous number of picks to be taken advantage of in the pursuit of Jordan Poole. Utah can propose a trade package that includes Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, including a 2023 first round pick, 2026 second round pick, and a 2029 second round pick.

Miami Heat - 2023 NBA Playoffs

Coming in last on possible landing destinations for Jordan Poole trade rumors, the Miami Heat can make some noise in acquiring the Warriors guard. Outside Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, the Heat could use another reliable scorer to give them an offensive boost. This can prove valuable to Miami as their offense sometimes hits cold spots.

With the possible trade scenario, the Miami Heat will have to let go of Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, including a 2023 first round pick, and a 2026 second round pick.

Jordan Poole trade rumors: mindset of Warriors' guard post-Game 4 loss

Outside of the Jordan Poole trade rumors, what makes his situation worse is his struggles on the court in the postseason. In Game 4, Poole logged 10 minutes in a tough road loss to the Lakers, wherein, he went scoreless in his four attempts in the ball game.

Following the loss, Poole spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke regarding his mindset after a rough outing.

"Well, my work ethic doesn't change, my routine doesn't change," Poole said. "Maybe opportunity changes but you can only control what you can control."

Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will be an interesting closeout game. The Warriors are down 3-1 with the odds against their favor.

