Toronto Raptors assistant coaches this NBA season: Who all are on the coaching staff?

The Toronto Raptors’ season is over following their 109-105 play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Raptors could now be heading towards some major changes this offseason.

Head coach Nick Nurse has been rumored to be on his way out of Toronto. The NBA championship coach's name has been attached to the Houston Rockets’ coaching opening.

Meanwhile, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has been named as a potential replacement for Nurse, among other candidates. The list also includes some of Toronto's assistant coaches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Toronto Raptors' coaching staff this season includes former Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren and former Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson. Other prominent members include long-time assistant coach Adrian Griffin and Australian coach Trevor Gleeson.

The Raptors’ coaching staff is rounded out by player development coach Rico Hines as well as Nathanial Mitchell, Jon Goodwillie and Jim Sann.

Of this group, both Griffin and Watson have been rumored to be potential replacements for Nurse.

Adrian Griffin has been coaching since 2008. He has previously been an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder. He joined Toronto as an assistant in 2018. Griffin is well regarded around the league as a future head coaching candidate.

Meanwhile, Earl Watson has been coaching since 2014. Watson started out as an assistant coach in the G League with the Austin Spurs. He then joined the Phoenix Suns as an assistant in 2015 and was later promoted to head coach in 2016 before being fired in 2017.

Watson has been an assistant with the Raptors since 2021.

Also read: “Diar’s sidekick”- NBA fans rave about Zach Lavine as masterful 39 point performance eliminates Raptors

Adrian Wojnarowski on Nick Nurse's future with the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently provided an update on Nick Nurse’s future with the Toronto Raptors. Wojnarowski explained that despite the rumors of Nurse’s imminent departure, there is still a chance he could stay in Toronto.

"I know this, both Nick Nurse and [Toronto Raptors president] Masai Ujiri have been communicating lately," Wojnarowski reported.

"There's still very much a pathway forward for Nick Nurse with the Raptors beyond this postseason.

"I still think both sides believe there is a way forward here. If there isn't, especially the Rockets, they are monitoring what goes on with Nick Nurse. I think he's very high on their list if he becomes available."

This report comes after Nurse himself recently said he would take some time to sit back and reflect following the season:

“It’s been 10 years for me now, which is a pretty good run … 10 years is a good time to sit back and reflect a little bit,” Nurse said.

OG's Scarf @OGsHeadband1 twitter.com/StarSports/sta… Toronto Star Sports @StarSports



trib.al/fnZsq1f NEW Raptors Insider from @SmithRaps : Is Nick Nurse destined for the Rockets? Rumours suggest Ime Udoka could replace him in Toronto. NEW Raptors Insider from @SmithRaps: Is Nick Nurse destined for the Rockets? Rumours suggest Ime Udoka could replace him in Toronto. trib.al/fnZsq1f “It’s been 10 years for me now which is a pretty good run…10 years is a good time to sit back and reflect a little bit” “It’s been 10 years for me now which is a pretty good run…10 years is a good time to sit back and reflect a little bit” 👀 twitter.com/StarSports/sta… https://t.co/9TIxyYMWMG

With Toronto’s season now over, Raptors fans will have to wait and see how everything unfolds in regard to Nurse’s future.

Also read: "Plays better defense than Curry" - NBA fans crown Diar DeRozan as her screams make Raptors tremble and miss free throws

Poll : 0 votes