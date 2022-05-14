“Jordan’s gone? This s**t’s mine” - Shaquille O'Neal says the student has to eventually kill the master, believes with LeBron James aging guys like Tatum have the chance

Shaquille O'Neal has always pursued success, no matter what. He believes the young players should be doing that as LeBron James gets closer to the end of his career.

After joining the NBA in 2003, James soon became the face of the league and has since sat on the throne. For his exploits, he has even been compared to Michael Jordan, the person he took the throne from.

LeBron's greatness has put him in the GOAT debate, as fans are in an unending debate about who the greatest player is between Jordan and James. It is the perfect example of a student outshining the master. Shaqille O'Neal believes that is what all the young guys in the league need to strive to do.

Speaking with Taylor Brooks on Bleacher Report's "Taylor Brooks X" show, Diesel talked about why players no longer fear LeBron. O'Neal said:

(From 54:00)

"At some point, the student must kill the master to become the master, and LeBron is the aging master. So, this is everybody's opportunity. I wish I was playing right now because I've been through this.

"The reason why I've been successful and never had many ups and downs is because I'm used to the ups and downs."

After explaining his journey through high school and college, he continued:

"When I get to the NBA, Oh my God, Mike (Michael Jordan), Dominique (Wilkins), (Larry) Bird. So, I'm playing, trying to get to the top, and then Jordan.

"Oh, Jordan's left? Jordan leaves for the year? This s**t's mine. All mine. Like I was a student for a while, but it's my turn to be the master. Jordan's gone? This s**t's mine, I'm taking over.

"LeBron had the spot too long. It ain't nothing personal, but he gonna be gone two or three years. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is saying, 'This my league right now.' Tatum is saying, 'Hey, I just put KD (Kevin Durant) away, you better recognize my name."

The youngsters are starting to announce themselves in the league, fighting for the crown. However, LeBron is not ready to crown anyone else, especially after his incredible display in his 19th season.

LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal once played on the same team

Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James during their run with the Cleveland Cavaliers. [Photo: Sports Kings]

After winning championships with the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, Shaq started to move around the league a lot, eventually ending up in Cleveland for the 2009-10 season.

At the time, LeBron had already developed into a superstar while Shaq was approaching the end of his career.

Nonetheless, the 37-year-old Shaquille O'Neal was still a significant contributor, helping the team finish first in the Eastern Conference standings with a league-best 61-21 record.

The Cavaliers looked like they could go all the way in the postseason, but fell to Kevin Garnett and the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

That was the only season the duo played together, after which they left Cleveland. Shaq left to join the NBA Finalists (Celtics) while LeBron took his talents to Miami.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



14 years ago today “LEBRON JAMES WITH NO REGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE!"14 years ago today @KingJames threw it down over KG “LEBRON JAMES WITH NO REGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE!"14 years ago today @KingJames threw it down over KG 👑😤 https://t.co/RfTlnJcLeG

James will be entering his 20th season next year, which is also the last year on his contract with the Lakers. However, we will likely see the four-time All-Star play for another season as he has explicitly expressed interest in playing with his son, Bronny.

Until then, the race to "kill the master" will still be on as the younger players strive to be the next face of the NBA.

Edited by Adam Dickson