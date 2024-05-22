Jordyn Woods helps harrowed Timberwolves fan with courtside seats vs Mavs after he laments being priced out of Target Center

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods has made a notable gesture with a Timberwolves fan ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Game 1 of the Western Conference finals tip-off at the Target Center in Minneapolis today.

After one fan complained about being 'priced out' of Game 1, Woods decided to help and got them courtside tickets for the series opener.

"Nah this ticket shit ain’t right man. Getting priced out of a team I watched be ass for 20 years makes me sick," this fan wrote Tuesday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Woods replied by asking for this fan's email.

"Send me your email," she replied.

This fan updated others later, revealing he would be sitting courtside for tonight's game.

"IM BOUT TO CRY THANK YOU SO MUCH @jordynwoods," this person added.

"Sitting courtside tonight," the fan added later.

Woods confirmed the good news with a short message, suggesting she would see this person tonight as the Timberwolves start the quest to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Expand Tweet

After eliminating the defending champions Denver Nuggets, the Timberwolves are one of the hottest teams in the league. They hope to start this series the right way, and every fan will want to be there to show their support.

Minnesota Timberwolves are set to make another statement in the Western Conference finals

Following a hard-fought second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, the Timberwolves are set to face Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks for a spot in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the team are inspired. Playing in front of their fans is a big responsibility, but considering all the obstacles they've overcome this postseason, they should get more energy from their supporters.

Despite his discreet Game 7 performance against the Nuggets, Edwards is having a terrific playoff run. In 11 games, he's averaged 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Towns has posted 18.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 2.8 apg in this year's playoffs.

They're four wins away from the NBA Finals and every member of the fanbase should be excited about it.