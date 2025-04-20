Jordyn Woods slays Knicks-themed ensemble as she brings playoff energy to the Garden

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, attended the New York Knicks' 123-112 win over the Detroit Pistons in their first-round playoff game on Sunday. She showed up as the biggest cheerleader for her boyfriend, dressed uniquely for the center.

Woods posted a series of pictures on her social media showing her posing for snaps on the court and giving a close look at her custom pair of pumps. She wore a white jacket and paired it with a custom pair of wide-leg denims with Karl-Anthony Towns' Knicks jersey stitched on the side.

One of her custom white pumps had Towns' jersey number printed on it, while the other featured the Knicks' logo.

This is not the first time that Woods has chosen a unique way to cheer her longtime boyfriend and his team. Last year, when the Timberwolves had a historic run, she arrived for every Game 1 of each round, in a custom-made dress to cheer Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks had a strong start to the playoffs. Although Detroit entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead, the Knicks attacked the Pistons' defense from the get-go in the fourth. Towns and Co. outscored their opponents 40-21.

Karl-Anthony Towns ended with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with a game-high 34 points.

Jordyn Woods sent an early message for her upcoming playoff look

Jordyn Woods is certainly one of those partners in the NBA who goes all the way to lend her support to her significant other.

On Thursday, Woods posted a video that showed her getting into a parlor. The video then switched to her getting ready for the playoffs. Woods was getting her nails painted with the Knicks' logo and Towns' jersey number, while another masseuse massaged her face.

"It’s that time of the year again where I start posting like the team mascot 🧡…. #playoffseasonishere," she wrote in the caption.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been together since May 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when Towns lost his mother to COVID complications, Woods, who was his close friend then, stepped up to support the NBA star.

After a few months, they took the next step in their relationship, and since then, they have been together. Woods is often seen hanging out with Towns' father during NBA games.

