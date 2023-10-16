"Josh catching strays for no reason" - Luka Doncic roasting teammate Josh Green's high-top fade hairdo leaves fans in stitches

Building team chemistry is important and Luka Doncic knows exactly how to boost it by using social media. A recent post on X went viral, which addresses the stereotype of every basketball team. According to the post, each NBA team has at least one player with a high-top fade and Doncic had an interesting response.

Doncic decided to tag Josh Green, a 6-foot-5 wing player who's about to play in his fourth season in the league. He's slowly developed into a reliable player for the Dallas Mavericks and has built a great relationship with his teammates. The chemistry between him and Luka was evident after he was tagged by the Slovenian star.

As hilarious as the meme is, Doncic is pretty accurate with who he tagged. Green has had a high-top fade hairstyle for quite some time now, which isn't really unique as there are other players who also have a similar hairstyle. After this, fans shared their reaction to the Australian shooting guard being the butt of the joke for Luka.

Here's one fan saying that Green is being defenselessly attacked for his hairstyle.

This fan is amazed by how casually Doncic can roast his teammates.

Here's a point of view (POV) of Green according to one fan.

Here are the rest of the fans reacting to Doncic making fun of his teammate.

Last season, Green averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the team.

Doncic, Green, and the Mavericks will need to work together to clinch a playoff spot. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Mavs weren't able to play in the playoffs even after trading for Kyrie Irving. Now, with a full summer of preparation, the team will have no excuses to miss the postseason.

Luka Doncic won't play in the Mavs' final preseason game

The NBA preseason games are coming to a conclusion in order for players to prepare for the 82-game season. The Mavs are playing the Detroit Pistons on October 20, and the team has reported that Luka Doncic won't be playing in their exhibition game.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported about this and the team informed him that Doncic will be re-evaluated soon.

"Kidd said Doncic would be 'reevaluated later' and expressed hope that he would be available for the Mavs’ Oct. 25 opener on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic was limited to riding the exercise bike and spot shooting during Monday’s practice." MacMahon reported.

The Mavs need Doncic to be healthy for the long season, which is why sitting him on the final day of the preseason schedule is the ideal setting.

