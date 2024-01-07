Josh Giddey turns heads in striking $5,390 Louis Vuitton monogram denim jacket

Josh Giddey, the OKC Thunder star and a prominent figure in the fashion world, recently turned heads with his striking $5,390 Louis Vuitton Monogram denim jacket. The eye-catching jacket is a perfect blend of style and elegance, making it a popular choice for those who appreciate high-quality fashion.

NBA pregame outfits are often a topic of discussion, and Giddey is a popular name that often comes up to showcase his knack for luxury and deluxe brand attires.

Josh Giddey wearing a Louis Vuitton Jacket

The Louis Vuitton Monogram Workwear Denim Jacket in Green is a limited edition piece, with only two left in stock at the time of the writing. Denim, a strong and adaptable fabric that gives a hint of toughness to the overall style, is used to make the jacket.

We expect more Thunder pregame outfits from stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Josh Giddey to set the NBA fashion world ablaze. Notably, Giddey's teammate Gilgeous-Alexander has become the face of the NBA's 'Skim' collaboration.

Looking closely at Josh Giddey's recent performances

Josh Giddey has been performing well and has been a solid contributor for the OKC Thunder since his rookie season. On New Year's Eve, he scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, and showed his playmaking contributions with five assists to help his side win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Playing against the NBA's strongest defensive team, he fell short of his averages as the Minnesota Timberwolves kept him at 10 points, two rebounds, and seven assists on Dec. 26, 2023

In the game against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 29, 2023, Giddey scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and provided four assists in Thunder's win.

In a heavily anticipated game versus the NBA's best regular season team Boston Celtics, the 21-year-old heavily influenced the game as they switched Kristaps Porzingis for him to roam off to help others. Giddey made big shots, including late three-pointers in the fourth quarter to shift the tide in Thunder's favor. He finished with 23 points, a team-high eight rebounds, and six assists.

Josh Giddey has been a valuable asset to the OKC Thunder, demonstrating his versatility and skill in recent games. His consistent performance in scoring, rebounding, and assisting has been essential to the team's success as they continue to make noise in the West with big teams right behind them. They're second in the West with 23 wins and only nine losses, half mark into the season.