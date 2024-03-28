Josh Hart doesn't buy Clippers as LA's true team, claims Knicks run New York not Nets

Inter-city rivalries are a part of the NBA and New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is part of one currently. Before he suited up for the Knicks, Hart played for a major city that also had an inter-city rivalry, which is why his take on the matter is quite impactful.

Hart started his career with the LA Lakers, where he was sort of a fan-favorite for his game on the court and hilarious moments, despite the team's struggles. Being with the Lakers, he had plenty of chances to play against the Clippers, who were winning during the forward's stay in Los Angeles.

Now, Hart is part of the Knicks, where he's still loved by the fans for how he's playing. The Knicks have a storied rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets. Some fans claim the Nets run New York, to which the forward didn't agree.

"[Los Angeles] will never be a Clipper town, ever. Not even if they win, four, five chips," Hart said.

"That's like New York, man. Ain't nobody rocking with Brooklyn.

Rivalries are great for the league and it shows how loyal some fans are. While some rivalries aren't inter-city, like the Lakers and Boston Celtics, inter-city rivalries can get more intense as they draw crowds from the same place.

Bridges talks about Josh Hart's "Squidward" comments

While talking about rivalries, Josh Hart took the chance to take a shot at his former Villanova teammate, Mikal Bridges. According to Hart, Bridges is in the wrong New York team, as the Nets continue to struggle this season. The Knicks forward referenced a Spongebob Squarepants meme where Squidward was overlooking his window, watching Spongebob and Patrick have fun.

Bridges responded to Hart's comments:

"Josh says too much. He’s a goof, man! He just plays around all the time and he just says a lot of crazy stuff."

It's hard not to address the situation that Bridges is in, as the Nets haven't found their footing since trading away their failed "Big Three." However, the organization believes that the two-way forward will be part of the team's future. But as of now, Brooklyn is far away from being a great team.

They've also dealt with tons of injuries to their key players. Ben Simmons only played 15 games in a season where he was expected to be consistent again.

Additionally, the Nets moved on from coach Jacque Vaughn and appointed Kevin Ollie as their interim head coach. It might take a while until Brooklyn is back and ready to compete with the Knicks. Until then, the New York franchise will continue to outperform its city rivals.

