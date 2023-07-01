Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was rewarded with a massive five-year deal on the first day of NBA free agency. However, New York Knicks guard and close friend Josh Hart was quick to call out Haliburton after receiving the news of his contract deal.

The Indiana Pacers offered Tyrese Haliburton an enormous $260 million extension over the next five years. Considering that the youngster was named an All-Star last season, it is fair to say that he earned this deal as well.

Haliburton is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players in the game. Considering that he is an immensely gifted playmaker, the Pacers see a lot of value in keeping him on their team for the long haul.

Haliburton's deal sees him alongside some elite company as he enters the category of 'superstar'. However, Josh Hart was seemingly annoyed at Haliburton for missing his call.

The two have displayed a close friendship on Twitter at least. Hart has even come out to take shots at haters for Haliburton, although the message was misconstrued by fans.

However, Hart was quick to put the Pacers guard on blast after hearing the news of his contract extension. He replied to Haliburton's tweet in an attempt to get his attention by saying:

"Shut up and pick up my call."

The exchange had fans laughing in the comments section. The notion of Haliburton ignoring Hart now that he got his bag is truly hilarious.

By giving Haliburton a five-year deal, Indiana have committed to building around him as a franchise cornerstone. With a lot of potential to grow as a team, fans look forward to seeing what the Pacers can bring to the table next season.

Tyrese Haliburton can lead this team to the playoffs

By virtue of becoming a franchise-player, it is evident that the Indiana Pacers have placed a lot of faith in Tyrese Haliburton. To this extent, it is safe to say that he may be capable of leading this team to the playoffs as well.

Haliburton's ability to create looks for his teammates is truly special. However, what is even more commendable is his ability to do so while also being a lethal scorer.

Last season, he earned his first All-Star selection while putting up 20.7 points, 10.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. With a lot of scope for growth, Haliburton could really see his value skyrocket in Indiana in the coming seasons.

