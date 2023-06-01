"Josh Hart is a weird one" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Knicks wing for asking fans on Twitter about breast milk

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart turned some heads on Tuesday when he tweeted out a question asking whether anyone had tasted their partner’s breast milk.

“Have y’all ever tasted y’all significant other’s breast milk? Asking for a friend,” Hart tweeted.

Josh Hart @joshhart Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend

The response led to disbelief and disgust from fans on Twitter. This comes after Hart and his wife, Shannon Phillips, recently welcomed twin boys in early May. Among the Knicks fans who were stunned by Hart’s tweet was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith:

“My brother … what the hell. I will be discussing this on The Stephen A. Smith Show today. Need a few hours to process,” Smith tweeted.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Josh Hart @joshhart Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend My brother…what the hell. I will be discussing this on The Stephen A. Smith Show today. Need a few hours to process twitter.com/joshhart/statu… My brother…what the hell. I will be discussing this on The Stephen A. Smith Show today. Need a few hours to process twitter.com/joshhart/statu…

As promised, Smith then jokingly went off on Hart on his podcast, 'The Stephen A. Smith Show' shortly after:

“Josh Hart sent out some kind of tweet or whatever, asking folks if we’ve tasted breast milk. Breast milk. That’s what he said,” Smith explained.

“Now, I’ve never been inclined to taste breast milk. I like breasts. You don’t need to be a baby to like breasts. Matter of fact, one could easily argue there are adults who like breasts more than babies. However, breast milk is a different matter."

Despite the bizarre scenarios, Smith said:

“Josh Hart is a weird one. But he is somebody I hope remains a New York Knick.”

NBA players react to Josh Hart’s breast milk tweet

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart

Multiple NBA players also reacted to Josh Hart’s breast milk tweet. The first was New Orleans Pelicans star guard CJ McCollum, who played along by making a joke about the taste of breast milk:

“Sick conversation. Heard it goes down like almond milk,” McCollum tweeted.

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum heard it goes down like almond milk twitter.com/joshhart/statu… Josh Hart @joshhart Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Sick conversationheard it goes down like almond milk Sick conversation 😂 heard it goes down like almond milk 😂 twitter.com/joshhart/statu…

Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox then added that he wasn’t even surprised to see Hart asking the strange question:

“I’m actually not surprised you asked the question less than a month in,” Fox tweeted.

De'Aaron Fox @swipathefox @joshhart I’m actually not surprised you asked the question less than a month in @joshhart I’m actually not surprised you asked the question less than a month in

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson, who is a long-time friend of Hart, also chimed in. Brunson jokingly told Hart to delete his phone number:

“Nah bro, no BS delete my number,” Brunson tweeted.

Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1 Josh Hart @joshhart Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Nah bro no BS delete my number twitter.com/joshhart/statu… Nah bro no BS delete my number twitter.com/joshhart/statu…

Brunson then followed that up with another joke about Hart needing help:

“Nice knowing you @joshhart. Make sure help (is) on the way,” Brunson tweeted.

