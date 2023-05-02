With Steph Curry's recent performances, many have compared him to great players who have come before him and even gone as far as comparing him to them. Due to this, Fox Sports host Joy Taylor immediately shut down comparisons between Curry and the great Michael Jordan.

After his 50-point performance against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round of their postseason run, fans and media quickly started a discussion around him. One of those discussions was a comparison of his greatness with Magic Johnson, which quickly elevated him to being compared to the Chicago Bulls legend.

Following that, Taylor took the opportunity for her co-hosts to start comparing the Golden State Warriors guard to the six-time champion. To her defense, she gave a logical reason behind it.

"We are not going to have "Steph Curry better than Michael Jordan" converstations. No one's entertaining that conversation, not one." Taylor said.

"We do that all the time with LeBron. Because LeBron is the greatest player of this generation. LeBron James and Michael Jordan have whole debates for entire shows about who is better. We're not having that conversation with Steph Curry, we're not doing it. We are still debating if Steph has passed Magic Johnson, and we don't debate about if Magic Johnson is better than Michael Jordan."

"That's not gonna happen if they win this series. It will be important for their legacy. I agree, I'm very excited about this matchup. But we don't need to get hysterical. I'm not to be the one who's going to be the voice of reason here."

Curry's performances have definitely elevated his place in the history books. The Warriors star is averaging 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists while making 48.8% of his shots and 37.8% from beyond the arc in this year's playoffs. He will lead the team against the LA Lakers in their second-round series, which is expected to be an epic battle between the division rivals.

LeBron James talked about respecting Steph Curry

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Ahead of their matchup tonight, LeBron James shared to the media how he respects the Warriors guard. Tonight will be Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals between the Lakers and the Warriors, making it a classic matchup between the two legendary stars of both teams.

"He puts in the work. When you put in the work, nine times out of 10, you’re going to see results. And he’s done that throughout his whole entire career. I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he’s been able to accomplish, not only on the floor but also off the floor, too. Great to have people like that in this league that can set an example for the generation to come." James said.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors LeBron has the utmost respect for Steph LeBron has the utmost respect for Steph 💯 https://t.co/VnZoQSPOmh

