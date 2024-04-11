Jrue Holiday contract extension: 2x NBA All-Star's salary and duration with Celtics explored

Amid a successful first season with the Boston Celtics, veteran star guard Jrue Holiday has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $135 million contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Wednesday, citing Holiday's agent, Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management.

Expand Tweet

Holiday, who is making $35 million this season, had a $37.4 million player option for next season. However, the two-time All-Star reportedly declined his option to sign a long-term deal that stretches until the end of the 2027-28 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The move reportedly saves the Celtics millions in salary cap room next year, increasing their chances of keeping their NBA championship-aspiring core together long-term.

Boston acquired Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 1 in exchange for center Robert Williams III, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks. The move came just four days after the Milwaukee Bucks traded Holiday to Portland in their blockbuster deal for superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

Shortly after Boston landed Holiday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens highlighted the franchise's desire to extend his contract.

"We've wanted him here for a long time, and when the time comes, and we're allowed to talk about those types of things, this is something that we hope can be a long-term relationship, obviously beyond these years of his contract," Stevens said.

Jrue Holiday has experienced a statistical decline playing alongside Boston's star-laden starting five, featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White. However, he has played a key role as a two-way presence for a Celtics team that has the NBA's top record (62-17) by a 7.0-game margin.

Through 68 games, Holiday is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 48.1% shooting.

Also Read: Celtics guard Jrue Holiday shocks Draymond Green with his family's love for Lakers & LeBron James

Jrue Holiday becomes fourth player 33+ to sign guaranteed contract north of $100 million

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Jrue Holiday's contract extension makes him only the fourth player 33 or older to sign a guaranteed deal worth north of $100 million. He joins LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry as well as his veteran teammate Al Horford.

The 33-year-old's new deal stretches into his age-37 season. However, his play style projects to age well. Holiday is still considered one of the league's premier perimeter defenders. Meanwhile, he is shooting a career-best 43.1% from 3 on 4.7 attempts per game, ranking seventh in the NBA in 3-point efficiency.

So, even if he experiences a decline, he should still offer value as a 3-and-D role player.

Also Read: Boston Celtics 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA Playoffs approach