“Juancho Hernangomez is nowhere to be seen … That's Bo f**king Cruz”, “Celtics will use Brown and a couple of picks to trade him” - Fans go into a frenzy as ‘Hustle’ star bags EuroBasket Finals MVP

NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, aka Bo Cruz, led Spain to their fourth EuroBasket championship with a phenomenal 27-point outing. The 'Hustle' movie star bagged the Finals MVP award for his performance.

In the Netflix release that also starred Adam Sandler, Anthony Edwards and several other NBA personalities, Hernangomez plays the lead as Bo Cruz. Hernangomez portrays one of the best international talents.

With his remarkable effort in Spain's EuroBasket championship win, fans went into a frenzy. They compared Hernangomez to his on-screen role in the movie, a popular hit among all basketball followers.

One fan on Twitter wrote:

"Juancho Hernangomez is nowhere to be seen in this Eurobasket Final, that's Bo f**king Cruz out there"

Another added:

"so Celtics will use Brown and a couple of picks to trade him back."

Here are some more reactions:

Sam Cooper @scooperhoops Juancho Hernangomez is nowhere to be seen in this Eurobasket Final, that's Bo fucking Cruz out there Juancho Hernangomez is nowhere to be seen in this Eurobasket Final, that's Bo fucking Cruz out there

DBG @DBGyt_ Juancho Hernangomez really turned into Bo Cruz in the EuroBasket final! Juancho Hernangomez really turned into Bo Cruz in the EuroBasket final!

Tao Tao @kmtaotao @ClutchPointsApp so Celtics will use Brown and a couple of picks to trade him back. @ClutchPointsApp so Celtics will use Brown and a couple of picks to trade him back.

Lük @handsomniceman @ClutchPointsApp Lakers need shooting whynot sign this guy a @ClutchPointsApp Lakers need shooting whynot sign this guy a

Falnyi J. @Sir_Jabulani ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



27 points

5 rebounds

9-for-11 FG

7-for-9 3PT



Juancho Hernangomez is the EuroBasket 2022 Final MVP27 points5 rebounds9-for-11 FG7-for-9 3PT Juancho Hernangomez is the EuroBasket 2022 Final MVP 🏆27 points5 rebounds9-for-11 FG7-for-9 3PThttps://t.co/FgufvF5U0o So it wasn’t just a movie twitter.com/clutchpointsap… So it wasn’t just a movie twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

daniel @PNuttBoiii ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



27 points

5 rebounds

9-for-11 FG

7-for-9 3PT



Juancho Hernangomez is the EuroBasket 2022 Final MVP27 points5 rebounds9-for-11 FG7-for-9 3PT Juancho Hernangomez is the EuroBasket 2022 Final MVP 🏆27 points5 rebounds9-for-11 FG7-for-9 3PThttps://t.co/FgufvF5U0o adam sandler is an elite evaluator. twitter.com/clutchpointsap… adam sandler is an elite evaluator. twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

Jared Martin @Jay_Mart_Sama22 ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



27 points

5 rebounds

9-for-11 FG

7-for-9 3PT



Juancho Hernangomez is the EuroBasket 2022 Final MVP27 points5 rebounds9-for-11 FG7-for-9 3PT Juancho Hernangomez is the EuroBasket 2022 Final MVP 🏆27 points5 rebounds9-for-11 FG7-for-9 3PThttps://t.co/FgufvF5U0o playing like he still trying to get out of Spain twitter.com/clutchpointsap… playing like he still trying to get out of Spain twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

Spain outclasses France in EuroBasket Final behind Juancho Hernangomez's 27-point effort

Spain claimed their fourth EuroBasket title with a dominant win against Rudy Gobert's France in the Finals. Spain continued to display their dominance on the international stage.

They went 8-1 through the entire 2022 EuroBasket. They have now tallied 14 medals (four gold, six silver and four bronze) in this tournament following their win against France on Sunday. It was their first gold-medal win since 2015.

Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points, grabbed five rebounds and made two steals to win the Finals MVP award. He put on an offensive clinic, knocking down nine of 11 shots from the floor and seven from the arc on nine attempts.

Juancho scored 18 in the first half alone, making six of seven shots from deep to give Spain a 47-37 advantage at the break. His brother, Willy Hernangomez, also played well, adding 14 points and eight rebounds. He was also named the MVP of the tournament.

Evan Fournier was the best player for France. He scored a team-high 23 points. The other veteran NBA star on the team, Rudy Gobert, had an underwhelming outing. The new Timberwolves center could only rack up six points and six rebounds during the contest.

France has lost in back-to-back finals in major tournaments. They were handed a defeat by the Americans at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

The Hernangomez brothers haven't had significant opportunities to flourish in the NBA. Both have played around 300 games each but averaged under 20 minutes of playing time in their careers. Following their exploits at the 2022 EuroBasket, Juancho, now with Toronto, and Willy, now with the Pelicans, could receive extended opportunities.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far