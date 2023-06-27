Juanita Vanoy's former house sold for $6.82 million; ex-husband Michael Jordan's mega-mansion remains unsold for over a decade

A house once owned by Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy reportedly sold for a whopping $6.82 million earlier this year. The condo would be sold for a second time after Vanoy sold it first in 2014. Unfortunately, Jordan's massive mansion continues to remain on the market even after a decade.

The house that Vanoy sold earlier this year was located on 1100 N. Lake Shore Drive. The condo was three units that were combined on the 39th and 40th floors of the building.

The four bed and five and a half bath was initially bought by Michael Jordan in 1991, right on the brink of his career-defining six championship haul. It also came with three garages and massive 27' x 27' recreational room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The house was initially sold by Juanita Vanoy for an estimated amount of $3.2 million in 2014. Since then, the value and rate for the apartment has only gone up, as it sold for over double the amount.

As one of the most expensive sales of the year, as per Crain's Chicago Business, it's quite a significant one. That's especially true when considering that Jordan's mansion on Highland Park is still up for grabs.

The luxurious house that has been on the market for over a decade is a whopping 32,683 sq.ft property with a nine bed and 17 bath unit. It has been valued at roughly $14.9 million and comes with all sorts of amenities, including a putting green and Jordan's full-sized basketball court.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



MJ once offered a pair of every edition of signature Air Jordans as an incentive to prospective buyers.



IG: beverlyhillsrealestate INSIDE MJ'S HOUSE: Originally listed in 2012, Michael Jordan's $14 million Chicago area mansion has still not sold.MJ once offered a pair of every edition of signature Air Jordans as an incentive to prospective buyers.IG: beverlyhillsrealestate INSIDE MJ'S HOUSE: Originally listed in 2012, Michael Jordan's $14 million Chicago area mansion has still not sold. 😱😱MJ once offered a pair of every edition of signature Air Jordans as an incentive to prospective buyers.🎥 IG: beverlyhillsrealestate https://t.co/KQQKmQBI9c

Unfortunately, considering the price tag of the property, it seems like Jordan may continue to struggle selling it.

Michael Jordan looking to sell Charlotte Hornets

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Michael Jordan would be selling his majority stake as owner of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. If that goes through, Jordan will end ending his 13-year reign as owner of the Hornets.

As things stand, it appears that Jordan is due to see a near $3 billion payday after divesting his majority stake in the company. There have also been reports that he will continue to have a minority stake in the franchise.

There have also been speculations regarding the possibility of Michael Jordan purchasing a stake in his former team, the Chicago Bulls. However, that appears to be wishful thinking by fans.

Also Read: "Jordan gonna take this personally" - NBA fans trash Brandon Miller for revealing MJ airballed free throw at Hornets draft workout

Poll : 0 votes