Julius Randle Injury Update: Knicks’ star forward probable to return for Game 1 against Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks have reported that Julius Randle could make a return to the team's lineup in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time All-Star was injured midway through their season matchup against the Miami Heat back on April 3.

Randle had to exit their game against the Heat after landing on Bam Adebayo's foot late in the second quarter. Afterwards, he was ruled out of the game and New York would eventually announce that the 6-foot-9 forward won't play for the rest of the regular season.

This will be the Knicks' return to the postseason after missing out on it the previous year. Randle has been an integral piece of their success this season as he's helped Jalen Brunson carry the team back to postseason action.

The 2020-21 Most Improved Player has averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. Randle has also shot the ball well, making 45.9% of his field goals and 34.3% of his attempts from downtown. His numbers have been a huge help for the squad and could play a huge part in their postseason campaign.

Richard Jefferson thinks Julius Randle and the Knicks could win the series

The Knicks have a few bits of doubters as they enter the postseason this year. After all, they're matched up against a young Cavs team that has Donovan Mitchell, a top playoff performer, in their lineup. However, not everyone thinks Julius Randle and New York will back down on the challenge.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson thinks the Knicks have a shot at winning the series against the Cavs. The current ESPN analyst shared his take, which surprised his former teammate, Channing Frye.

"It's a great matchup for the Cavs. But also, I think it's a great matchup in general, if everyone's healthy." Jefferson said.

"I think the Knicks win that in seven, in a very, very tight one. I think it's a very tight one."

The Knicks need Randle healthy for it to happen, or else, Cleveland could take control early on and not give the Knicks a chance at taking over the series. New York also has Brunson helping the team with their postseason return. Back when he was with the Dallas Mavericks, he was a vital piece during their playoff runs.

Game One of the Knicks and Cavs series will take place tomorrow in Cleveland.

