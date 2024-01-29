Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star forward's latest status for game against Hornets revealed

The New York Knicks faced a significant setback in their season when forward Julius Randle sustained an injury during the intense matchup against the Miami Heat on January 27. Despite this unfortunate incident, the Knicks managed to secure a commanding 16-point victory with a final score of 125-109.

The Knicks fanbase anxiously awaits updates on Randle's status, with insight provided by Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Julius Randle injury update and latest status for game against Charlotte Hornets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per Katz's report, Julius Randle has been designated as 'out' in the Knicks' Injured Reserve for the game against the Charlotte Hornets, and there is currently no specified timetable for his return.

Expand Tweet

This marks Randle's first absence from a game in the 2023-24 season for the Knicks. Throughout the season, he has maintained an average of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 three-pointers per game. Randle's shooting percentages include 47.2% from the field, 31.1% from beyond the three-point line, and a free throw accuracy of 78.1%.

The New York Knicks enter their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets with a six-game winning streak. Their current record is 29-17, and they are currently fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

What is the probable diagnosis of Julius Randle's injury?

The New York Knicks have yet to provide a timeline for Julius Randle's comeback to the active roster. However, Dr. Brian Stutterer shares his insights on YouTube, shedding light on the events that unfolded during the Heat game.

Stutterer, a respected doctor with 752 thousand subscribers on YouTube, is known to give an honest opinion on sports injuries in the NBA, NFL, Soccer, and others.

According to Stutterer, Julius Randle may have had a rotator cuff tear aside from the dislocation of the shoulder, judging from the video footage from the Heat-Knicks game.

"The treatment would depends on-- is there anything like the major rotator cuff tear or a fracture. If there is, that's a clear you need surgery especially if it's a full-thickness rotator tear," said Stutterer.

If there is indeed a tear or fracture, surgery can also be avoided during the season, given that the team gives the shoulder rehab, and it could take a few weeks to get the shoulder back in stable condition.

"It is really up in the air at this point if this is a few weeks absence versus something that could end his season. Previous history comes into play here if you've had a previous shoulder instability," adds Stutterer.

Throughout Randle's injury history, he has not experienced any shoulder injuries. Instead, most of his injuries since 2018 have primarily involved the foot, ankle, quad, and thigh.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!