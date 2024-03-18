Julius Randle Injury Update: Latest on Knicks star's return ahead of game vs Warriors (March 18)

Julius Randle's injury update will be a topic of conversation among New York Knicks' circles as the playoffs inch closer. Randle has been out since Jan. 27, with a shoulder dislocation. He's avoided the option to undergo surgery. The former Most Improved Player of the Year has missed the last 20 games.

The Knicks have gone 10-10 in this stretch, hitting their stride lately. They have won their past three games after a sluggish run with OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson also missing some time. New York faced Golden State on Monday and will hope to continue this run behind its pesky defense.

The Knicks have held their opponents to under 95.0 points over their last nine games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Julius Randle injury update: Is Knicks All-Star close to a return?

Julius Randle isn't close to returning. He recently started ramping up with minor contact. He's still week-to-week. Randle could even miss the rest of the season if he decides to undergo surgery. The Knicks will have to continue to play without him for the foreseeable future.

Knicks could miss Julius Randle against an undersized Warriors lineup

The New York Knicks have done well against all teams defensively amid Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson's prolonged absences. However, their offense has seemingly been clunky. Their size factor has gone away with two of their key frontline players out.

Randle was having another stellar season on that end, averaging 24.0 points and 5.0 assists, shooting 47.2%. He was 31.1% from the 3-point range, but a tough cover on most nights from distance.

The Knicks could have used Randle to keep Draymond Green busy and out of actions involving Jalen Brunson as much as possible, but that may not be the case. New York will need more out of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo to limit the Warriors' defense from matching the Knicks.

Expand Tweet

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors?

ESPN will nationally televise the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game. MSG Network NBC Sports Bay Area will cover the game locally. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EDT.

Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be among the marquee stars in action.

The Knicks lost their previous game against the Warriors 110-99 at home on Feb. 29.

Also read: New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report For March 18