Julius Randle Injury Update: Latest on Knicks star's status for crucial game vs Heat (April 2)

The Knicks fans hope for some positive Julius Randle injury updates as the playoffs come closer. The All-Star forward hasn't been in action since Jan. 27. The Knicks' chances of making a deep playoff push depend on Randle's health. He will need some ramping up and in-game conditioning, which is ideal during the regular season.

However, New York only has eight games left, so the window for Randle's return is limited. There have been murmurs lately that he could be back soon, so all eyes will be on the Knicks' injury report ahead of their crucial game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Julius Randle Injury Update: Will Knicks star play tonight against Heat?

Julius Randle will remain sidelined for Tuesday's Knicks-Heat game. He has increased his on-court work but has not started with major contact practice. He's still limited as he continues recovering from a shoulder dislocation.

What happened to Julius Randle?

Randle dislocated his shoulder in the Knicks' previous outing against the Heat on Jan. 27. He landed hard on his right shoulder with four minutes left after a collision with Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was trying to draw a charge on the Knicks star. Randle rushed to the locker room shortly and didn't return.

OG Anunoby closer to a return than Julius Randle

Randle remains out without a timetable. Meanwhile, Anunoby, who also left the Jan. 27 game against the Heat injured and has played thrice since then, is on track to return sooner. Anunoby is dealing with inflammation in his elbow, which could heal quickly.

However, Randle has yet to start major contact practice, so he will have to go through that, then the ramp-up process and pass his conditioning tests, which could delay his return. New York could be bracing for a situation where Randle returns in the playoffs instead of the regular season.

Knicks forward Josh Hart didn't hold back from revealing that he is looking at the team's situation as if Randle and Anunoby won't return, and the Knicks have to play without them for the foreseeable future.

New York's chances of playoff success seem slim if that's the case. The Knicks are 15-13 since the Jan. 27 game, where Julius Randle and OG Anunoby went down with injuries.

Jalen Brunson has carried the load on offense, but there's not much consistency from the rest of the group. The defense has been solid, but leaning just on that won't be sustainable.