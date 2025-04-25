Julius Randle’s wife Kendra 'exhausted' from 'newborn life' over son Jaycey shenanigans

Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle's wife, Kendra Randle, shared their younger son Jaycey's shenanigans with her Instagram followers, posting a photo featuring her younger son holding his newborn sister in his arms.
On Friday, Kendra Randle informed her followers that her son got mad because he wanted to hold his sister all the time.
"He was mad at me because he wants to hold the baby 24/7 so none of us do😅😅," Randle wrote.
In the picture, Jaycey sits on a sofa while holding his newborn sister, Romi, in his arms. He stares into the camera with a grumpy expression as his mother captures the sweet moment between the siblings.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
In another story, Julius Randle's wife shared an image that her son took of her. In the picture, Randle is seen sleeping while holding her newborn. In that story's caption, Randle revealed that she had been feeling exhausted since her newborn's birth, but her son Jaycey was the real reason behind her exhaustion.
"One of the boys took this of me last night lol. Newborn life😅But I'm actually exhausted from Jayce lol," Randle said.
Julius Randle and his wife have been together for over a decade, as they met each other in 2013. The couple got engaged in 2016 and got married the following year. They share three kids: Kyden, Jaycey and Romi.
Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle shares an adorable montage featuring the first moments of her daughter's birth
Julius Randle and his wife ended the last NBA season expecting their third child this year. On April 14, Kendra Randle gave birth to the Timberwolves star's third child, and on Wednesday, she shared a video montage on Instagram featuring the first moments after her daughter's birth.
She also revealed the child's name and her weight at birth in the post's caption:
"Romi Joelle Randle💗 7lbs 7oz 4/14/25 💗."
The video had a monochrome filter on it with Billie Eilish's "The Greatest" playing in the background. The video starts off with the baby crying as Randle plants a kiss on her forehead. The Timberwolves star then enters the frame and embraces her daughter.
Julius Randle is in the middle of a playoff clash against his former team, the LA Lakers. The series is tied with one game apiece. Game 3 is on Friday at Minnesota.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.