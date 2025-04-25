Julius Randle’s wife Kendra 'exhausted' from 'newborn life' over son Jaycey shenanigans

Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle's wife, Kendra Randle, shared their younger son Jaycey's shenanigans with her Instagram followers, posting a photo featuring her younger son holding his newborn sister in his arms.

Ad

On Friday, Kendra Randle informed her followers that her son got mad because he wanted to hold his sister all the time.

"He was mad at me because he wants to hold the baby 24/7 so none of us do😅😅," Randle wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the picture, Jaycey sits on a sofa while holding his newborn sister, Romi, in his arms. He stares into the camera with a grumpy expression as his mother captures the sweet moment between the siblings.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kendra Randle shares her son Jaycey's shenanigans on her IG story. (Credits: @kendrarandle_/Instagram)

In another story, Julius Randle's wife shared an image that her son took of her. In the picture, Randle is seen sleeping while holding her newborn. In that story's caption, Randle revealed that she had been feeling exhausted since her newborn's birth, but her son Jaycey was the real reason behind her exhaustion.

Ad

"One of the boys took this of me last night lol. Newborn life😅But I'm actually exhausted from Jayce lol," Randle said.

Julius Randle and his wife have been together for over a decade, as they met each other in 2013. The couple got engaged in 2016 and got married the following year. They share three kids: Kyden, Jaycey and Romi.

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle shares an adorable montage featuring the first moments of her daughter's birth

Julius Randle and his wife ended the last NBA season expecting their third child this year. On April 14, Kendra Randle gave birth to the Timberwolves star's third child, and on Wednesday, she shared a video montage on Instagram featuring the first moments after her daughter's birth.

Ad

She also revealed the child's name and her weight at birth in the post's caption:

"Romi Joelle Randle💗 7lbs 7oz 4/14/25 💗."

Ad

The video had a monochrome filter on it with Billie Eilish's "The Greatest" playing in the background. The video starts off with the baby crying as Randle plants a kiss on her forehead. The Timberwolves star then enters the frame and embraces her daughter.

Julius Randle is in the middle of a playoff clash against his former team, the LA Lakers. The series is tied with one game apiece. Game 3 is on Friday at Minnesota.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.