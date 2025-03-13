Julius Randle’s wife Kendra Randle drops cryptic reaction as Wolves improve to 11-0 with former All-NBA star

Trading for Julius Randle wasn't viewed as a big trade win for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, months later, Randle's impact on the team's winning is visible and his wife, Kendra Randle, was more than happy to let the world know about it.

On Thursday, the wife of the Timberwolves star shared a post alluding to the T'Wolves' undefeated streak with Randle on the roster. After the win against the Denver Nuggets, a post by @TheHoopCentral showed that the T'Wolves were undefeated in the last 11 games with Julius Randle on the roster.

Kendra Randle reposted the post and reacted with relief and sound asleep emojis.

Julius Randle was out of action for the entire February after he exited the game against the Utah Jazz with an adductor strain on Jan. 30. He made his return on March 2 against the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota has been on a six-game winning streak, after beating the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

In 53 games with the Timberwolves this season, Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points (his lowest in last five years), 7.3 rebounds (a career-low) and 4.7 assists per game. He is also shooting 46.9% from the field, including 31.7% from the 3-point line.

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle makes special tribute post for their baby girl

Julius Randle and his wife, Kendra Randle, are excited to welcome their third child, a baby girl, to their family very soon. In December, the Timberwolves star and his wife revealed that they were expanding their family and were ready to welcome their first daughter into the family.

Two months later, on February 19, Kendra made a special post on Instagram, dedicated to her upcoming daughter. The post showed the couple posing for loved-up pictures in white outfits. One of the pictures showed the Timberwolves star planting an emotional kiss on his wife's baby bump.

It was apparent from her message that Kendra was more than excited for her future with her baby girl.

"To our daughter, We can’t wait to meet you," Kendra wrote. "We talk about what you will be like and what you will look like everyday. My built in bestie forever. My mini. Daddy’s girl. We can’t wait until you’re here to complete us💗 After every storm comes ☀️. Thank you God🙏💝."

Julius and Kendra Randle have two sons together. Their older son Kyden Jay Randle was born in December 2013. Their second and youngest son Jaycey was born on Oct. 16, 2021.

