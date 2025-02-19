Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle shares special tribute for their unborn baby girl; Aaleeyah Petty and Daniela Rajic react

Julius Randle and his wife, Kendra Randle, are just weeks away from welcoming their third child — and their first daughter. As their excitement builds, Kendra shared a touching message for their unborn baby girl on Instagram.

Kendra expressed her eagerness to finally meet her daughter, saying she expects her to be both her “bestie forever” and a daddy’s girl.

She wrote on Instagram:

“To our daughter, We can’t wait to meet you. We talk about what you will be like and what you will look like everyday. My built in bestie forever. My mini. Daddy’s girl. We can’t wait until you’re here to complete us💗 After every storm comes ☀️. Thank you God🙏💝.”

Her heartfelt post sparked reactions from several people, including Aaleeyah Petty, who shares a son with Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram, and Paul George’s wife Daniela Rajic, who commented:

“The sweetest 💞 so happy for you 🥹.”

Aaleeyah Petty and Daniela Rajic react to Kendra Randle's post

Julius Randle and Kendra got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017. The couple has two sons, Kayden (born in 2016) and Jaycey (born in 2021).

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle opens up about joy of expecting a daughter

Already a proud boy mom, Kendra Randle shared that the anticipation of having a daughter feels like a dream come true. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she reflected on how she had always embraced raising boys but had long hoped for a baby girl.

“I can’t believe I will be a girl mama. I can’t explain how grateful I am to be having a daughter. I always accepted I would be a boy mom which I LOVE, but I always dreamt of having a baby girl with them. I can’t believe god gave us a girl but I’m so grateful💕🎀💝,” she wrote.

After years of living in New York, Julius and Kendra Randle have started a new chapter in Minnesota following Julius’ trade to the Timberwolves.

The Randle family has quickly settled into their new home, and Kendra shared her excitement about the change.

“The neighborhoods are gorgeous and we love it. It's so beautiful, the people are so nice... We're excited for a new switchup, a new chapter for our family."

Julius Randle has appeared in 48 games for the Timberwolves, averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. However, a right adductor strain sidelined him for the last eight games before the All-Star break.

