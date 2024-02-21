Julius Randle’s wife Kendra sports $4695 Gucci & Shani Shemer get-up for luxury getaway

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle posted on social media after the NBA All-Star games to cheer up her partner. Randle was selected for his third All-Star dub last week but missed it with a shoulder injury.

He has a helpful average of 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season. With Julius out of the court since January 27, his partner shared an Instagram post, celebrating the power forward.

Here is the post:

Kendra wore a Shani Shemer Lily maxi dress for the post. Made out of 80% nylon and 20% elastane to have a body-hugging fit, the one-piece dress is a made-in-Turkey ensemble.

It rocks a pull-on styling for practicality and has a front cut-out with gold-tone accent rings. Crafted out of stretch fabric, the beautiful maxi dress is priced at $495 on the FWRD website.

Additionally, the NBA star's wife was also seen pairing up her elegant dress with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini handbag. The luxury hag comes with a hand-carved bamboo handle and closure with a mirrored pocket intact. The Gucci Bamboo 1947 collection boasts Maison's signature styling and exquisite craftsmanship excellence.

The handbag has a beige and ebony canvas with GG crystals and cotton and linen lining all over it. The made-in-Italy accessory comes with a detachable GG chain shoulder strap for easy carrying and is priced at $4,200 on the brand's website.

Kendra had praise for husband Julius Randle after NBA All-Star missing

Kendra Randle recently showcased her pride for her husband on her Instagram account. She shared a user's Instagram story displaying a banner featuring Julius Randle, promoting the upcoming All-Star week in Indianapolis.

She captioned her Instagram story:

"So sad my love is hurt & can't play but still such soooo proud 🤍"

Although selected as an All-Star this year, Julius Randle was unable to participate in the game due to a shoulder injury. This would have been his third NBA All-Star appearance, following his selections in 2021 and 2023. The NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 happened in Indianapolis from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.

Earlier, Julius Randle got into a collision and crashed into Heat's forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. while diving to the basket. He immediately got down in pain for a couple of moments and later got settled with the help of his teammates.

The injury happened on January 27 at the Madison Square Garden in New York during the fourth quarter of the Knicks victory over Heat with 125-109.