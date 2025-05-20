Julius Randle vs. Chet Holmgren: Head-to-head matchup explored ahead of WCF | 2025 NBA Playoffs

In the 2025 Western Conference finals, the matchup of Julius Randle vs. Chet Holmgren is one to watch. The Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder will play for the third round of the postseason.

For the Wolves, Randle has silenced critics after he was traded before the start of the 2024-25 regular season. In the playoffs, the three-time All-Star has served as the reliable second option next to Anthony Edwards. In Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, he led the team with 29 points and eight rebounds.

The Thunder has also excelled with Holmgren at the helm. Although he's not the main star of the team, the 7-foot-1 forward has shown his value as the team's third option. The former Gonzaga standout has played well on both ends of the floor, especially on defense, averaging 2.2 blocks since the first round.

Julius Randle vs. Chet Holmgren: Stretching the defense with 3-pointers

Both frontcourt players have proven to be able to spread out the defenses. Randle has maintained his outside shooting efficiency from the regular season, where he shot 34.4 percent. In the postseason, the 6-foot-9 forward has shot 34.5 percent. Although he didn't shoot well in Minnesota's last series, he only made 29.6 percent.

Holmgren has also been a threat outside the 3-point arc. He may be a towering presence, but he's still one of OKC's best options offensively with his outside stroke. The big man has shot 32.1 percent from downtown.

The outside stroke could be a significant factor for the Julius Randle vs. Chet Holmgren showdown.

Julius Randle vs. Chet Holmgren regular season stats

The two big men have played against each other only once. According to LandOfBasketball.com. The only time they've played against each other was during the 2023-24 season. During that time, Randle was still with the New York Knicks and Holmgren was a rookie.

Holmgren and the Thunder came out victorious. The young big man showed off on both ends with his 22 points, five rebounds and four blocks. OKC's center shot well inside the arc, as he made 64.3 percent of his field goals.

Randle did the best he could, as he had 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. The former LA Lakers forward made the most of his chances from the free throw line. He shot 10-for-13 from the charity stripe in the first Julius Randle vs. Chet Holmgren game.

Game 1 between the Wolves and Thunder will be on Tuesday at Paycom Center. This will be the first time both players will make an appearance at the conference finals. Both teams are determined to make it to the NBA Finals to win their first championship.

