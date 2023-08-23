"Just blatantly lying LMAO": Fans vehemently refuse to buy Stephen A. Smith's claim that Michael Jordan texted him about Steph Curry 

While Michael Jordan has been seen in public much more in recent years, fans have called out Stephen A. Smith's recent claims regarding the GOAT. According to the ESPN analyst, Jordan texted him this week to share his thoughts on the ongoing "greatest point guard of all time" debate.

Recently, Curry proclaimed himself as the greatest point guard of all time, saying that despite Magic Johnson's accolades, he gives himself the edge. While the NBA community went back and forth regarding the two men, Smith said that Michael Jordan texted him to weigh in.

Smith said Michael Jordan named Curry as the greatest shooter of all time but defended Magic Johnson's title as the greatest point guard of all time.

“He asked me to read it on the air," Smith said. "He said, 'I’m not backing up for it. I’m tired of this argument about Magic Johnson not being the best point guard in the history of the game. He is the best point guard in the history of basketball.' That is from Michael Jordan.”

Naturally, fans refuted the claims, with the reactions pouring in.

Looking at the full comment Stephen A. Smith has attributed to Michael Jordan

Given that Stephen A. Smith has created much drama by reading a text allegedly sent from Michael Jordan, let's take a look at his exact comments.

During Wednesday's edition of "First Take," Smith said:

“Good morning, sir. Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define ‘point guard’ to really have a serious debate.

2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

"Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time – yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates; he’s a career 43 percent 3-point shooter. But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game.

"It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best. We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way – Magic has five NBA championships.”

Given that MJ and Magic Johnson played together on the Dream Team, his defense – or reported defense – of Johnson isn't surprising. Whether or not the six-time NBA champ ends up sounding off himself is unclear.

