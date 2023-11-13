"Just so dang good" - Ayesha Curry relishes Julie Bowen and Zooey Deschanel's company at Baby2Baby Gala 2023

Ayesha Curry usually shares images of her everyday life with her followers on social media. This time, NBA superstar Stephen Curry's wife attended Baby2Baby Gala 2023 and took to Instagram to praise famous actresses Zooey Deschanel and Julie Bowen.

"Zooey Deschanel and Julie Bowen are just so dang good at this," Ayesha Curry wrote in her Instagram story.

The Baby2Baby gala took place in West California. The event was started back in 2011 with the aim of helping children that are in need. Aside from Stephen Curry's wife, several of the most famous women in the world, like Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Demi Lovato, attended the event.

"The star-studded annual gala raised $12 million for children living in poverty, with Julie Bowen and Zooey Deschanel leading the in-person fundraising effort," Yahoo reported.

Ayesha Curry shares keys to maintaining her relationship with husband Stephen Curry

Ayesha celebrated her 12-year marriage anniversary with her husband Stephen Curry during the summer. The couple started dating back in 2008 and got married three years later. Over their 15 years together, they have had three children.

Recently, Ayesha Curry talked about how she and her husband have managed to maintain their relationship and stay together.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say don’t go to bed mad, that's ridiculous. No, it's communication. Always date each other, like, keep it simple," Ayesha told ET's Rachel Smith last week.

This is not the first time that the famous businesswoman has spoken about the keys to a successful relationship and marriage. She once named 'support' and 'communication' as keys to maintaining her relationship with Stephen Curry.

"We're celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary this summer, so like - we've grown up together, in every sense of the word. My support is his support and vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes,'" Ayesha told ET back in 2021.

Stephen Curry has become a megastar in the 14 years he has been playing in the NBA. He is a four-time champion, two-time regular-season MVP and the 2022 Finals MVP. He is also the all-time leader in made three-pointers and the main reason for the Golden State Warriors' dynasty since 2014.

For her part, Ayesha has become a successful businesswoman over the years. She is an actor, the author of a cookbook and the owner of a restaurant in San Francisco.