"Just got to give him some pointers on his celebrations" - Steph Curry in awe of Klay Thompson's shooting but says Splash Brother needs help with celebrating

Steph Curry had the best seat in the house as Klay Thompson produced his most efficient shooting game of the season. Thompson went 8-of-11 from the field (72.75) and seven-of-nine (77.8%) from downtown against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night as he matched his season-high of 23 points. Thompson also had seven assists and five rebounds as he and Curry combined for 43 points to take down the Kings 126-114 at Chase Center.

Thompson actually started out the first half against the Kings going a perfect seven-of-seven from the field and six-of-six from long range. He scored 20 of his 23 points in the first two periods itself.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay started 7-of-7 in the first half, including 6-of-6 from three 🤯 Klay started 7-of-7 in the first half, including 6-of-6 from three 🤯 https://t.co/b0HJVnA9sx

He punctuated his red-hot shooting night by snarling and blowing kisses at the Chase Center crowd. But while Steph Curry was very impressed with his Slpash Brother's shooting game, Curry said he needed to help Thompson with his celebration. Curry said:

"It was awesome to see. I love when he has got that pep in his step, getting rewarded with his shots going in. He can get hot at any moment and he got that look in his eye. We love to see that. It's a big boost for the whole team. I know it's for him as well. I just got to give him some pointers on his celebrations but other than that it was kind of a flawless performance by him. That flurry in the first half really helped us bring some energy to the game."

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Steph on Klay “It was awesome to see. He can get hot at any moment and he got that look in his eye. We love to see that. I just got to give him some pointers on his celebrations.”Steph on Klay “It was awesome to see. He can get hot at any moment and he got that look in his eye. We love to see that. I just got to give him some pointers on his celebrations.” 😂Steph on Klay https://t.co/5KkgIkNEPo

When asked what specific pointers he would give Klay Thompson about his style of celebration, Steph Curry replied:

"I think the first one he didn't even realize that they hadn't even called a timeout yet. He was already looking at the crowd and then they [called a timeout]. It was definitely going to happen, but he was a little premature."

"I do things I don’t even know that I’m doing on the court,” says Klay Thompson about snarling expression

Interestingly, Klay Thompson wasn't even aware of the snarl celebration that he had in the second quarter after he drained a triple on Sacramento Kings' Davion Mitchell in the first half. When asked where he developed that expression, Thompson said in good humor:

“I don't know. I do things I don’t even know that I’m doing on the court. You just kinda let it happen naturally. I do not have a good answer for you.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay on his snarl celebration: “I do things I don’t even know that I’m doing on the court” 🤣 Klay on his snarl celebration: “I do things I don’t even know that I’m doing on the court” 🤣 https://t.co/wcWRnmDrWH

Edited by Parimal