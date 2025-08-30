"Just keeps getting worse for Dallas sports" - NBA fans react as Mavericks cut beloved $3 million role player

NBA fans reacted to the latest offseason move by the Dallas Mavericks. According to ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania, the team waived the 2023 first-round pick, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, via the stretch provision, to vacate the roster spot.According to CBS Sports, the Mavericks were in the process of exploring a market for Prosper. However, with the waiver and stretch provision ending on Aug. 29, the team had to make the decision. The move has reportedly been executed to re-sign Dante Exum.Reacting to the post, a fan took a direct shot at Mavs GM Nico Harrison and called him a spoiled kid.&quot;Can’t believe we couldn’t turn him into even a 2nd. Nico is just a spoiled kid with action figures,&quot; a fan wrote.Carty @CartysportsLINK@ShamsCharania Can’t believe we couldn’t turn him into even a 2nd Nico is just a spoiled kid with action figures&quot;Nico again doing anything,&quot; another fan wrote.Urbanplugg (❖,❖) @Chosky_XLINK@ShamsCharania Nico again doing anythingA fan was unhappy with the team for giving up on a first-round pick and not focusing on the player's development.&quot;Waiving a 1st-round pick after barely a season is wild. That’s not player development, that’s front office malpractice. At some point you gotta admit Dallas treats draft picks like disposable lighters burn through, toss, repeat.&quot;Komo @kvngkomoLINK@ShamsCharania Waiving a 1st-round pick after barely a season is wild. That’s not player development, that’s front office malpractice. At some point you gotta admit Dallas treats draft picks like disposable lighters burn through, toss, repeatAnother fan expressed frustration, referring to Luka Doncic and Micah Parsons being traded in the same year.&quot;It just keeps getting worse for Dallas sports,&quot; the fan wrote.Matthew @compSciMattLINKIt just keeps getting worse for Dallas sportsOne of the fans welcomed the Mavericks' decision and called it a reasonable move from the team.&quot;Omax had 2 years to prove he could be an NBA player and couldn’t do it. Waiving him to make room for Exum who was an actual effective contributor in 2024 is a reasonable move.&quot;🔪🗣️ @knifetalkmavsLINK@ShamsCharania Omax had 2 years to prove he could be an NBA player and couldn’t do it. Waiving him to make room for Exum who was an actual effective contributor in 2024 is a reasonable move.A fan was upset that the Mavericks didn't try trading Prosper, who would earn just over $3 million this year (Per Spotrac), and get something in return.&quot;You cant tell me there was 0 trade market for OMax lol he'll have a contract by the end of tomorrow. Could have gotten at LEAST a 2nd.&quot;Aureus (Sochan MIP 2026) @ImAureusLINK@ShamsCharania You cant tell me there was 0 trade market for OMax lol he'll have a contract by the end of tomorrow. Could have gotten at LEAST a 2ndA fan said that the first-round pick was a bust and was bad on offense.&quot;Who cares? He's a bust. His jump shot is in the class of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.&quot;Pete Anderson @peteanderson4LINK@ShamsCharania Who cares? He's a bust. His jump shot is in the class of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.Kyrie Irving gives positive update to Dallas Mavericks fans about his injuryThe Dallas Mavericks could have started the 2025-26 NBA season as top title contenders behind the OKC Thunder. However, after Kyrie Irving went out with a torn ACL last season, it seems like they will have to wait a bit longer.It's been almost six months since Irving tore his ACL, but he has been making great progress in the offseason. On Thursday, the Mavs star gave an update about his recovery on a livestream.&quot;I was in the gym, doing a little bit more. That's the second update. I was in the gym, doing a little bit more,&quot; Irving said. &quot;I won't tell you exactly what I was doing, because it's all about incremental growth, but I can share with you all that there were some good days in the gym. I'm healing up great, five months post-surgery.&quot;Although it would be impossible for Kyrie Irving to play when the season starts later this year, he is expected to return at some point this season. The Mavericks star could return in early 2026, which could substantially boost Dallas' deep playoff chances.