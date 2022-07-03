“Just because your name is signed on the dotted line, doesn’t mean you got them locked in” - NBA analyst believes the New Orleans Pelicans could have an Anthony Davis-type situation with 1x All-Star

The New Orleans Pelicans started negotiations with Zion Williamson for a maximum rookie extension. Early reports suggested that the deal could be around $231 million, and Chris Broussard believes that is no guarantee of his loyalty.

Williamson was the No.1 pick in the 2019 draft, and the Pelicans are looking to build around him. Unfortunately, the All-Star forward is injury prone.

Although Williamson still has one year left on his rookie deal, the Pelicans chose to offer him an extension as quickly as possible. Williamson, who has missed a significant number of games since getting drafted, has been eager to sign a new deal.

However, Broussard thinks $231 million might be too much for a player whose availability cannot be guaranteed. On The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker, Broussard said huge contracts do not guarantee that players are locked in.

(From 5:00)

"We've seen, and look, I get it, you want to keep guys happy and things like that. But, its players have proven, in fact, in New Orleans, that just because your name is signed on the dotted line doesn't mean you got them locked in. Unfortunately, I mean, we're learning that in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant got four years left on his deal, and he's requesting the trade."

Broussard went ahead and used former New Orleans star Anthony Davis as an example. He pointed out that, despite having two years left on his deal, he chose to join the LA Lakers in 2019.

"I mean, Zion, a year from now, could request the trade for all we know," he continued. "So, it doesn't really lock you in, and New Orleans, of course, knows this from Anthony Davis. He had a full year left and was in the beginning of his second year with two years left when he requested the trade. And so, it doesn't give you the security you'd hope for. A lot of these franchises will still be kissing the tails of these guys.

"I'm fine with them locking it in now, if there are incentives, if it is incentive-laden based on games played and health. But if it isn't, I think it is a risk I would not have taken because you think you're pleasing the player, and they still want out."

Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed that the Pelicans have reviewed the offer. Although the big man could still earn $231 million after all said and done, only $193 million is guaranteed for the next five years.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. https://t.co/z4lnVLD1GM

Zion Williamson did not play a single game for the New Orleans Pelicans last season

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

Williamson has endured several injuries and is starting to become a concern. In his rookie year, the Duke product played only 24 games due to a right knee injury.

Although he had an impressive sophomore campaign, playing in 61-of-72 games and averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds, he was completely unavailable last season.

Williamson suffered a foot injury during the 2021 offseason and had to undergo surgery. Although he had several timelines to return throughout the season, he always regressed.

Sightings of the big man showed that he had put on a lot of weight, which drew criticism from several NBA analysts and fans.

However, the Pelicans managed to qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament. In the three years Williamson has spent with the franchise, he has never featured in the playoffs.

