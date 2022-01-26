"Just watching Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan together" – Zach LaVine in conversation with Draymond Green, hilariously reminisces his introduction to basketball as a kid

Michael Jordan is an inspiration for many current NBA players, growing up in the 1990s and watching the Chicago Bulls dominate. One of those players is Zach LaVine, who plays for the Bulls, but he had a different introduction to the game.

In an appearance on "The Draymond Green Show," LaVine said he became interested in basketball because of Jordan. However, the current Bulls star revealed that interest was sparked by watching the movie "Space Jam" and not after a real game.

"When I was younger, just watching Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan together, I think as a kid that's the best combination you can get," LaVine said.

LaVine was born in 1995 and was just a year old when "Space Jam" was released. He watched it when he was around five years old and developed his basketball skills with his father, Paul, who is a former NFL player.

LaVine went to UCLA before getting drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 13th overall pick in 2014. He spent three seasons in Minnesota before getting traded to the Bulls in the 2017 offseason.

The 26-year-old had his breakout season in 2019 and finally became an All-Star last season. This season, LaVine is averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's taken a backseat to DeMar DeRozan, but the Bulls (29-17) are currently second in the Eastern Conference.

NBA @NBA



: 26 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK

Ayo Dosunmu: 24 PTS (career-high), 5 REB, 8 AST Zach LaVine (23 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL) and the @chicagobulls win a tough one on the road in OKC! Nikola Vucevic : 26 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLKAyo Dosunmu: 24 PTS (career-high), 5 REB, 8 AST Zach LaVine (23 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL) and the @chicagobulls win a tough one on the road in OKC!Nikola Vucevic: 26 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLKAyo Dosunmu: 24 PTS (career-high), 5 REB, 8 AST https://t.co/6b59n3BM2c

Zach LaVine passes Michael Jordan in 3-point shots made this season

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

It's not easy being the starting shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls. Any player in that position will always be compared to Michael Jordan. Zach LaVine is doing his best to help the Bulls win, and he finally has some help this season in the form of Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and a deep bench.

In a game earlier this season, LaVine passed Jordan on the Bulls' all-time 3-pointers list at number four. Given that MJ was never a 3-point specialist, it's understandable how LaVine, in his fifth season in Chicago, could move past "His Airness."

Nevertheless, LaVine is a big fan of Jordan, and he understands he's got some big shoes to fill in Chicago. The one-time All-Star also knows how to have fun with all the records Jordan has in a Bulls uniform.

LaVine is currently third on the franchise list for most games with 30 or more points. He has 67 at the moment, but Jordan has 537.

LaVine had a funny response when he scored 50 points last season, when a reporter told him Jordan had 30 games with 50 or more points.

"That dude is a ghost. He is a myth," Zach LaVine said.

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls



Michael Jordan was ok at basketball it would seem Zach LaVine is having the 31st best scoring month in Bulls historyMichael Jordan was ok at basketball it would seem Zach LaVine is having the 31st best scoring month in Bulls history Michael Jordan was ok at basketball it would seem 💀💀💀 https://t.co/J9deI1PNx1

