Justin Herbert receives ultimate compliment from NBA legend’s son as Chargers QB celebrates major NFL spotlight

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got the ultimate compliment from the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Herbert led the Chargers to a win in their first game of the 2025 season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.Herbert’s team played its season opener on foreign soil as the match took place in Sao Paula, Brazil. Herbert shared pictures from the game on Instagram on Saturday, drawing a reaction from Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Myles, who gave a huge compliment to the Chargers QB.“🐐,” O’Neal wrote.Myles O’Neal’s comment under Herbert’s Instagram post.Unlike O'Neal's other sons, Shareef and Shaqir, Myles chose a life path away from basketball and works as a music producer, often showcasing his work on social media.Herbert completed 25 out of 34 passes against Kansas, throwing for 318 yards, finishing the game with three touchdowns. His solid performance saw LA win its first game of the season, 27-21.Apart from being one of the stars featured in the NFL’s season opener in Brazil, Justin Herbert has also been getting much attention because of his rumored relationship with actress Madison Beer. Fans have been speculating about a potential relationship since Herbert was spotted on the set of a video shoot featuring Beer in August.Justin Herbert spotted on a date with LA Lakers fan Madison BeerShortly after the Chargers' win over Kansas, Justin Herbert was spotted in Los Angeles, out on a date with LA Lakers fan Madison Beer. She can often be spotted sitting courtside at many of the Lakers' home games.Pictures of Herbert and Beer holding hands quickly went viral on social media. Interestingly enough, Justin Herbert is often compared to the star of Beer's favorite team, Luka Doncic. Fans draw parallels between the two players because of their immense talent but relative lack of success in the postseason.While pictures confirmed that Herbert and Beer have been spending time together, neither has publicly confirmed or denied the dating rumors surrounding them. After getting off to a strong start, Herbert and the Chargers will return to action on Monday as they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.