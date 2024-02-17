Kai Cenat pitches 10-day contract for NBA ahead of 2024 All-Star Celebrity Game: "I haven't streamed in a week"

Jeremiah Fennell, a child reporter for the NBA's All-Star weekend, had the chance to talk to famed streamer Kai Cenat before the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. And as usual, Kai had a lot to say. Kai was seen wearing a Louis Vitton outfit to commemorate his first appearance at the celebrity game. The streamer was selected by NFL legend Shannon Sharpe to play for his team against his co-host, Stephen A. Smith's team.

Kai is one of the most famous internet personalities in the world right now. His rising popularity meant he would be able to attract many eyeballs to the game. For his preparation, he indulged in a series of workouts with Chris Matthews, famously known as Lethal Shooter.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was asked by Fennell about how he prepared for the much-awaited celebrity game. Kai was honest and told him that he trained for weeks to prepare his body.

"Me and C-Brick in the gym, al day, every single day," Kai said. "I was working with trainers in Atlanta. I took this serious and now I'm here. Shout out to the NBA for believing in me, we're going to put on a show, no cap.

The kid reporter asked about how it feels like to be in the celebrity game. Kai mentioned that the whole ride was wild and that he didn't put out new content for a week.

"It feels crazy bro. I haven't streamed in a week! I might change my profession. After this, NBA give me a 10-day contract!"

Fans are eager to see Kai show his on-court skills for Team Shannon.

Rubi Rose wants Kai Cenat to score 30 points for her

Anything can happen at the All-Star Celebrity Game. Fans have seen dunks from DK Metcalf and Usain Bolt to a basketball masterclass from Quavo. This time, fans could see a scoring outburst from Kai Cenat.

Hip-hop star, Rubi Rose challenged Kai to score 30 points for her in the celebrity game. Scoring isn't easy at the NBA level, but with training from Lethal Shooter, he might just be able to do it.

"Kai, can you please 30 for me tonight? Please?" Rose said.

The streamer responded, hinting at the possibility that he might just be able to do the challenge for the rapper.

The two personalities have interacted publicly for quite some time now. Back in December 2023, Kai bought Rubi Rose Birkin Bags from Temu, along with Corinna Kopf, And Pokimane. The rapper has also interacted with many streamers other than Kai Cenat, showing her flirtatious side.

