"Kanye, where we going to lunch?": Rashad McCants wonders what could his NBA career have been if he stayed together with his ex, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and former NBA player Rashad McCants had a whirlwind romance between 2008 and 2009. The two were introduced by Super Bowl winner Reggie Bush and quickly hit it off. They dated for roughly seven months before The Kardashians star ended the fling in January 2009. The former North Carolina standout was in the last season of a short-lived NBA career during his relationship with The Celebrity Apprentice participant.

McCants was a highly-touted guard out of North Carolina. He was picked 14th by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2005 NBA Draft. Instead of a great career, he averaged just 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He was gone after his fourth season in the league.

When asked on the “Gil’s Arena” about the biggest “what if” in his basketball career, Rashad McCants responded (via 2cool2blog):

“What if I had stayed with Khloe [Kardashian]? … We’re going to soccer practice today! TMZ would make sure they’re there. ‘Kanye [West], where we going to lunch, bro? We’re going to lunch where we’re going. It’s me! We’re out here now.’ I wanna feature on the album.

“Let me give you context. If I had stayed with her, I probably have went to another team.”

McCant’s latest comments about his relationship with Khloe Kardashian are somewhat questionable. In 2017 the Charlotte Observer reported this:

“But McCants’ biggest regret was his highly-publicized relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian late in his career, which he said gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA.

“‘Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,’ McCants said. “‘Easily.’”

Instead of the figure he thought he’d get, Rashad McCants spent years overseas playing for different teams. He went to the Philippines, France, China, Brazil, Lebanon and Venezuela.

Rashad McCants clarified his 2017 comments about Khloe Kardashian in 2018

Rashad McCants' 2017 comments went viral. He was ripped and trolled, even by some non-basketball fans. They thought that blaming Khloe Kardashian for his short-lived NBA career was a cheap shot.

In 2018, the former Minnesota Timberwolves player clarified those comments in an interview with “The Herd:”

"She's a high-profile celebrity, and I was in a small market Minnesota team, so once I made OK Magazine, People Magazine, and Media Takeout, I was getting unwarranted attention that conflicted with teammates, coaches, and GMs that were involved in my life at that time. So that can create a conflict, and it did."

Despite his clarification, not many were convinced by Rashad McCants’ explanation. No matter the outside distractions, he would have had a long career if he allowed his performance to talk.

