Karl-Anthony Towns girlfriend spares 1-word reaction to Angel Reese's new look for Chicago Sky photoshoot

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, has her focus not just on the NBA but also on the WNBA. On Thursday, when Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese posted a picture of herself in her team jersey, Woods was among the big names to drop a comment on the post.

Angel Reese put a few pictures of her in the Sky’s Explorer Edition jersey, part of the team photoshoot for the new WNBA season. Woods took notice of how good Reese looked and wrote on the post:

“Gorgeous.”

Besides Jordyn Woods, LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink also commented on the post and wrote, “Gorgeous girl!” Brink and Reese have often been seen complimenting and encouraging each other on social media posts. Recently, when Brink posted her pictures in a LA Sparks jersey, Reese was one of the first people to share her joy with Brink.

Cameron Brink and Jordyn Woods commented on Angel Reese's post

Reese starred in Good American’s long-inseam denim jeans photoshoot, released Thursday. The company is owned by Khloe Kardashian, who has known Jordyn Woods for some time.

Woods' name came up in Tristan Thompson's cheating allegations, who was then dating Kardashian. Since then, both have moved on and are on good terms with each other. However, there is no clarity about their relationship with each other.

Karl-Anthony Towns calls Jordyn Woods a "basketball savant"

Being around a basketball player is set to impart a bit of knowledge to anyone, especially if the other person happens to be their partner. However, Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, is taking the craft of understanding the nuances of the game seriously.

Recently, the Timberwolves star spoke to People magazine and said that his girlfriend has started taking a huge interest in the NBA. Towns said that he and Woods watch games and even dissect them together.

"We have those talks, we watch game film with each other, we watch lots of basketball with each other, and we’re dissecting the game," Towns said. "And she’s becoming more of a basketball savant."

It shouldn't be surprising considering how supportive Woods has been to Karl-Anthony Towns. She has constantly shown up for the Timberwolves' games and took her support to another level during the postseason.

Woods showed up for the Timberwolves' playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in a white T-shirt with Karl-Anthony Towns' pictures all over it. Her charm worked for the Wolves big man and his team. The Timberwolves are up 2-0 against the defending champions, the Nuggets, in the second round of the playoffs.