Karl-Anthony Towns puts major injury rumors to rest ahead of training camp

In June earlier this year, there were reports of Karl-Anthony Towns undergoing a treatment procedure for the injuries sustained during the 2024-25 playoffs. There were also speculations about him going through procedures to address his bruised knee and damaged ligament in his left hand finger.On Tuesday, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the New York Knicks star denied any claims of him going undergoing any procedure this offseason. In June, Basket News had reported that the NBA star had undergone a procedure. &quot;Karl-Anthony Towns, refuting a report from July, said he did not undergo procedures on his finger or knee this summer,&quot; Katz wrote in his tweet on Tuesday. It was the second time in the last two years that there were reports of Karl-Anthony Towns undergoing procedures to fix his knee problems. In March last year, when Towns was still with the Timberwolves, ESPN had reported that the NBA star had undergone surgery to fix the lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. Towns was able to recover before the playoffs. The Timberwolves star played a major role in carrying the Timberwolves to the historic Western Conference finals after 20 years. Karl-Anthony Towns played a major role in leading the New York Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Although the Knicks lost the series 4-2 against the Indiana Pacers, Towns played his best series in the playoffs. In six games, Towns averaged 24.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Towns also shot 60.1% from the field. Their first two home game losses proved to be a big burden. Karl-Anthony Towns addresses his blockbuster trade to the KnicksOn October 2, 2024, the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled an unlikely trade. In the blockbuster deal that sent Kar-Anthony Towns, once the Timberwolves' franchise player, to the Knicks and Julius Randle to Minnesota. Almost a year later, Towns appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and addressed being traded from Minnesota, the city that drafted him. &quot;Obvioulsy, it stung,&quot; Towns said. &quot;I've built my life there, I've had so many memories there. So, it's kind of like that first breakup. It was tough.&quot;However, it is hard for a player not to love playing for the New York Knicks. When Fallon asked if it was &quot;amazing&quot; after Towns arrived to play for the Knicks, Towns said it was &quot;pretty cool.&quot;The trade seemingly worked for both teams, at least in the immediate season. Both the Knicks and the Timberwolves reached their respective conference finals. However, the trade value could be largely evaluated by how both teams perform in the next few years.