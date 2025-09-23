Karl-Anthony Towns puts major injury rumors to rest ahead of training camp

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:17 GMT
New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six - Source: Getty
Karl-Anthony Towns addressed injury rumors flying during offseasn [Picture Credit: Getty]

In June earlier this year, there were reports of Karl-Anthony Towns undergoing a treatment procedure for the injuries sustained during the 2024-25 playoffs. There were also speculations about him going through procedures to address his bruised knee and damaged ligament in his left hand finger.

Ad

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the New York Knicks star denied any claims of him going undergoing any procedure this offseason. In June, Basket News had reported that the NBA star had undergone a procedure.

"Karl-Anthony Towns, refuting a report from July, said he did not undergo procedures on his finger or knee this summer," Katz wrote in his tweet on Tuesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It was the second time in the last two years that there were reports of Karl-Anthony Towns undergoing procedures to fix his knee problems. In March last year, when Towns was still with the Timberwolves, ESPN had reported that the NBA star had undergone surgery to fix the lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

Towns was able to recover before the playoffs. The Timberwolves star played a major role in carrying the Timberwolves to the historic Western Conference finals after 20 years.

Ad

Karl-Anthony Towns played a major role in leading the New York Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Although the Knicks lost the series 4-2 against the Indiana Pacers, Towns played his best series in the playoffs.

In six games, Towns averaged 24.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Towns also shot 60.1% from the field. Their first two home game losses proved to be a big burden.

Karl-Anthony Towns addresses his blockbuster trade to the Knicks

On October 2, 2024, the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled an unlikely trade. In the blockbuster deal that sent Kar-Anthony Towns, once the Timberwolves' franchise player, to the Knicks and Julius Randle to Minnesota.

Ad

Almost a year later, Towns appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and addressed being traded from Minnesota, the city that drafted him.

"Obvioulsy, it stung," Towns said. "I've built my life there, I've had so many memories there. So, it's kind of like that first breakup. It was tough."
Ad

However, it is hard for a player not to love playing for the New York Knicks. When Fallon asked if it was "amazing" after Towns arrived to play for the Knicks, Towns said it was "pretty cool."

The trade seemingly worked for both teams, at least in the immediate season. Both the Knicks and the Timberwolves reached their respective conference finals. However, the trade value could be largely evaluated by how both teams perform in the next few years.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications