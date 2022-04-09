“Karl Towns is gonna get to show a big national audience that he is the greatest shooting big man of all time” - Zach Lowe believes Karl-Anthony Towns can be a breakout star in this year’s playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns could be the key to a playoff run for the Wolves, who are currently in the 7th position in the Western Conference, gearing up for the play-in tournament.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a young bunch, led by formidable players like Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and a few others, but ESPN's Zach Lowe, when asked about who the break-out player in the playoffs could be, had this to say:

"Karl-Anthony Towns. ...Karl-Anthony Towns has been in the playoffs once, it feels like it was fifteen years ago when Jimmy Butler was raising hell in Minnesota and it was a five game whitewash against the Rockets"

Lowe further added:

"Now, on a big national stage, if they make it against a high-profile oppponent, Karl Towns is going to get to show a big national audience that he is the greatest shooting big man of all time...it's his big opportunity and I expect Karl Towns to grab it and have a great playoffs"

Playoff picture for Karl-Anthony Towns & Co.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers

The Wolves (46-35) narrowly missed the playoffs this season, but in the 7th position, still have a very decent chance of securing a playoff spot. With only a few games to go in the regular season, the Wolves lead the Clippers (40-40) by 5.5 games and will finish the season in the seventh spot.

The play-in picture in the Western Conference, as it stands, is that if the Wolves beat the Clippers in their play-in game, they will face the Memphis Grizzlies (55-25) in the first round, and if they lose their play-in game, they will go up against the winner of the other play-in game between the Spurs (34-46) and the Pelicans (36-44). Whoever wins that game, goes up against the Phoenix Suns (64-17) in the first round of the playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have performed far beyond expectations this season: they were predicted to end up with a below .500 record, as reported by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, and only missed the playoffs because they went up against the team with the leading MVP candidate, the Denver Nuggets (48-33).

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves “I was trying my best to get 50…came out with the win, that’s all that matters.” “I was trying my best to get 50…came out with the win, that’s all that matters.” https://t.co/5AF79VFp29

Karl-Anthony Towns has a very real chance to make the playoffs and build his case for the greatest shooting big man ever, and while he is the first center to win the three-point contest since Kevin Love in 2012, his post-season prowess remains unsubstantiated.

Edited by Arnav