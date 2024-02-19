“KAT got 40, they down 20”: Draymond Green hilariously roasts Karl-Anthony Towns’ 50 points wasted losing by 25 in All-Star Game

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley were part of the NBA on TNT crew who covered the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Green predicted his Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry would win the MVP while Barkley was just excited to see who would perform well. Right off the bat, the two were entertained by the first-half explosions of Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard.

There was no lack of scoring exploits as the East and West All-Stars barely played any defense. They wanted to bludgeon each other with a ton of points. The first half ended with the East holding a 104-89 lead behind Lillard and Haliburton’s sizzling-hot starts. The combined 193 points by the two teams was the most by any half in any game in NBA history.

In the second half, Karl-Anthony Towns started to heat up. If not for the Minnesota Timberwolves center dropping 30 third-quarter points, the match would have been over by the third period. Towns ended with a game-high 50 points but the West lost 211-186 to the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draymond Green, who was bored watching the game along with Charles Barkley, couldn’t resist poking fun at Towns:

“This is like the old Minnesota days, KAT [Towns] got 40, they down 20."

Expand Tweet

The Minnesota Timberwolves sit on top of the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break with a 39-16 record. Behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves are following up their strong showing last season with an even better performance in the 2023-24 campaign.

Draymond Green knows very well that hasn’t always been the case since Minnesota made the Towns No. 1 pick in 2015. With the big man as the franchise cornerstone, the Timberwolves made it to the playoffs just once in six years. It wasn’t until Edwards developed into a co-star that they made it to the postseason in back-to-back years.

Green has been taking shots at the Timberwolves over the past few years. He even made fun of Karl-Anthony Towns when the All-Star center declared Minnesota would be making waves in this year’s playoffs.

Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns could meet in the first round of the playoffs this year

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be battling a few teams to grab the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are desperately hoping they can grab a playoff spot without having to go through the play-in tournament.

The Warriors (27-26) are chased by the Utah Jazz (26-30) and the Houston Rockets (24-30) for the 10th spot and final play-in tournament berth. If the Dubs manage to stay the course and punch a postseason ticket via the mentioned pre-playoff format, they will be the eighth seed.

If the Minnesota Timberwolves are also able to hold off their pursuers, they will end up with the top seed. A first-round matchup between Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert against Draymond Green and the Dubs’ frontline will be must-see TV.

After the trolling Green has been doing on the Timberwolves, Towns and his teammates would be hyped up for a much-awaited series.