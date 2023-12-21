"Kawhi broke twitter man": Clippers fans blame Kawhi Leonard's 30-point performance for Twitter outage

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers past the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night (120-111) and helped his team maintain its impressive winning streak. The Clippers moved to 17-10 in the Western Conference standings and are now fourth after winning their ninth straight game.

Leonard had a game-high 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting, ten rebounds, and five assists, as the Clippers have been playing great basketball lately.

As Kawhi’s name became a trending topic on Twitter, the Clippers’ social media team shared a screenshot of it where “TwitterDown” was also trending.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This sparked reactions from fans who accused the two-time NBA champion of causing the site to crash.

"Kawhi > twitter"

Expand Tweet

"Kawhi broke twitter man!"

Expand Tweet

"Kawhiminator broke this app"

Expand Tweet

"Win steak != Twitter/X down"

Expand Tweet

"Kawhi is just better than twitter man"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The Internet couldn't handle all the discussion on how well Kawhi Leonard has been playing"

Expand Tweet

"Kawhi better"

Expand Tweet

Kawhi Leonard staying healthy is great news for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers depend heavily on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George being healthy and helping the franchise reach the NBA Finals for the first time ever. Both megastars have missed several games in the fourth years they have been playing together, but this season seems different.

Leonard has appeared in all 27 games so far and is on pace to play 55 or more games in the regular season for the first time since 2017. More importantly, the Clippers have seen him eventually become pain-free, which is excellent news for the franchise.

Recently, Kawhi Leonard spoke with ESPN about his status and how he feels early in the season.

"It was years trying to get through that wall. I've been dealing with this right knee injury for a while, since 2016-17. Even going through the Raptors' run, that being my first year going so far [again] just put another toll on it," Leonard told Ohm Youngmisuk.

"Now, I feel good coming out of games, and I don't feel any [pain]. So, I just want to keep going, and that's my goal is just to stay healthy, and the rest will play itself out."

The Clippers will put their nine-game winning streak on the line on Thursday when they visit OKC to play the second-seeded Thunder (17-8) on the second night of a back-to-back and will need Kawhi Leonard to be healthy as they seek their 10th straight win.

The two-time champion and former Finals MVP has averages of 24.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, and 3.5 apg this season, on 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.