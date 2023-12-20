LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 20, 2023

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks is one of 10 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday. It's the third matchup between the two teams this season, with both teams winning once. Let's look at the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks preview, including the prediction and betting tips.

Dallas won the first matchup of the season against the Clippers 144-126 on Nov. 10, led by Luka Doncic with 44 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Clippers got their revenge on Nov. 25 by winning 107-88, with Paul George starring with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Wednesday's game is the 173rd regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Mavericks ahead 100-72 in theie all-time head-to-head matchup. It has been an even rivalry, with both teams having five wins in their last 10 matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Missed 20 layups and 41 3s" - Joe Mazzulla keeps it real on Boston Celtics late-game struggles in OT loss to Warriors

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks is scheduled for Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas.

Moneyline: Clippers (-161) vs Mavericks (+131)

Spread: Clippers -4 (-110) vs Mavericks +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o241) vs Mavericks -110 (u241)

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The LA Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA, riding an eight-game winning streak. The Clippers have started to put things together after a rough start to the season. They are sixth in the Western Conference with a 16-10 record.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are coming off a lackluster performance against the Denver Nuggets. The Mavericks were no match against the defending champions, losing 130-104 on Monday.

Also Read: "Happy birthday Ma, I'm on my way home" - Ja Morant shouts out mom, Jaime Morant, as he hits a game-winner on return

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

The LA Clippers have four players on their injury report, including Paul George, who's listed as questionable due to an illness. If George doesn't play on Wednesday, here's the possible starting lineup for the Clippers:

G - James Harden | G - Terance Mann | F - Norman Powell | F - Kawhi Leonard | C - Ivica Zubac

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks also have four players on their injury report, with Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II to miss the game against the Clippers. Here's the potential starting lineup for coach Jason Kidd:

G - Luka Doncic | G - Dante Exum | F - Derrick Jones Jr. | F - Grant Williams | C - Dwight Powell

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic is favored to go over 36.5 points against the LA Clippers. Doncic is averaging 33.2 points per game this season but has scored at least 37 points in his last three contests.

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 28.5 points, which is below his season average of 24.2 points per game. Leonard is slightly favored to go under, as he has scored at least 29 points in four of his last six games.

Ivica Zubac is favored to go under 10.5 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks. Zubac is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game this season and has registered at least 11 rebounds in two of his last five games.

Also Read: "Go get your a** home" - Shaquille O'Neal is hysterical with Charles Barkley seemingly suffering from a cold

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the underdogs heading into Wednesday's game despite being at home. The LA Clippers have won eight straight games and are the hottest team in the league.

The two teams have gone toe-to-toe in recent years, so this matchup is a must-watch. Oddsmakers are predicting the Clippers to get the win and the Mavericks to cover the spread and the total to go under. The total has gone over in four of the last five Clippers games.

Also Read: "Disgusting franchise" - NBA fans continue to highlight Josh Giddey's alleged scandal as Thunder promote his All-Star prospects