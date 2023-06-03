"KD is 7-feet, he don't need a bag" - Donovan Mitchell believes Kevin Durant has less skills than 2 young NBA superstars

Kevin Durant is, without question, one of the best scorers in the NBA. At his size, Durant has a unique combination of size and grace, unlike many others. Whether he's coming down court on a fastbreak or pulling up in a set halfcourt offense, Durant's silky-smooth jumpshot is a thing of beauty.

Naturally, given French star Victor Wembanyama's lanky frame, many have drawn comparisons between he and Durant when it comes to his pull-up jumper. While Wembanyama has a unique blend of skills that also sees him handle the ball with exceptional control. His pull-up jumper reminds many of Durant.

During a recent interview, Donovan Mitchell spoke about the comparisons between Durant and two other young stars, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The way he sees things, at seven-feet tall, Durant doesn't need a bag as deep as Luka or Shai.

When asked whether Kevin Durant had a deeper bag than Doncic, Mitchell stated:

"Luka, I think Luka, KD's seven feet like, he don't need a bag. His two-dribble pull-up is uncontested anyway, you know what I'm saying? Like he's so tall, it don't matter."

In a follow-up question, Mitchell was asked whether he thought Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a deeper bag, to which he responded:

"I'mma go Shai. I gotta go Shai. Shai got counters upon counters upon- I mean, they both do. They both do. ... The post might separate it (In Doncic's favor)."

Of course, as many have stated, when comparing which players have deeper bags, Victor Wembanyama has continued to dominate discussions. Thanks to his blend of size and finesse, Wembanyama can do things few others can. Once he hits the league, many believe he will already possess the deepest bag.

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

What has Kevin Durant said about Victor Wembanyama

Currently, many view Kevin Durant as one of, if not the single most, unique player in the league. At his size, few other players have the ability to push the fastbreak and pull up for a transition three. As he has shown year after year, Durant can punish opposing teams in the paint, and from distance.

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five

Earlier in the year, Kevin Durant was asked about the unique skillset Wembanyama is poised to bring to the league. Rather than looking at the young star as a rival, Kevin Durant expressed respect and admiration for his game. Speaking with media members, he stated:

"That type of talent and skill just puts a smile on your face if you play basketball. The evolution of the game has taken us this far. We got a 7'5" dude that's able to do everything on the court. It's inspiring to a lot of people.

"I heard a comment he said; somebody compared him to a few players in the league, and he was like 'I think I'd do myself a disservice if I compared myself to one or two players. I'm going to take from everybody.' That's such a profound statement and made me a big fan of his."

When Wembanyama enters the league, he will possess many of the same skills as Durant. Although he doesn't have the NBA experience that Durant does, he will be able to draw on plenty of experience from overseas.

