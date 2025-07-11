  • home icon
  • "KD should have joined Raptors" - NBA fans go wild over Kevin Durant-Drake concert link up post LeBron James interview

"KD should have joined Raptors" - NBA fans go wild over Kevin Durant-Drake concert link up post LeBron James interview

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 11, 2025 23:33 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Kevin Durant linking up with Drake in London [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to Kevin Durant linking up with Drake during a live concert. The Canadian singer was in Finsbury Park, London, for the three-day 2025 Wireless Festival. A video posted on X on Friday by Complex Music showed them shaking hands.

The video showed Drake on stage, turning around and walking towards the side to shake hands with the new Houston Rockets star.

The linkup between Drake and Durant comes just days after he appeared on LeBron James' "Mind The Game" podcast. James had previously been dissed by the Canadian artist during his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The fans went wild in the comment section, with one dissing Kevin Durant for not flying to Australia during the former's tour last year.

"How comes these Yes Men didn’t fly out to Australia though? 🤣😭😪," the fan wrote.
However, another fan appreciated Durant for sticking with Drake.

"KD a real one bro - I may have criticized him on basketball decisions but he a real one."
A fan roasted Drake and called him an "NBA groupie."

"Drake is an NBA groupie, moving from one star to another😂."
One fan hilariously pointed to Durant's simplicity and casual nature of dressing.

"same fit he wore on the podcast he really strictly about hoopin😭," the fan wrote.
In light of their friendship, a fan wrote that Durant should have joined Drake's Raptors.

"KD should have joined Raptors," the fan wrote.
A fan took a shot at the NBA and the rap stars with a verse from Kendrick Lamar's "wacced out murals" song.

Meanwhile, a fan brought up a sour history between them from the past and claimed that the love between them was fake.

"I remember when Drake shoulder rammed KD after one game. This fake love."
The annual fest runs for three consecutive days, and Drake is set to headline all three days of the festival.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James send a special message to Phil Handy's Mavericks move

The Dallas Mavericks made a big move this offseason. They hired Phil Handy as their assistant coach for the upcoming season. Handy made a post on Instagram on Friday, announcing his latest NBA stint.

Handy's hiring met with a lot of congratulatory comments from basketball stars across the NBA and WNBA, highlighted by LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

"Congrats my guy!! Welcome back 🙌🏾," James wrote in the comment.
"Welcome back," Kevin Durant wrote.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James comment on the post
Kevin Durant and LeBron James comment on the post

The renowned basketball skills coach is one of the best in the business and won three championships as an assistant coach, each with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Phil Handy has not been a coach on Kevin Durant's team. However, Handy was once successful in bringing LeBron James, Durant and Kawhi Leonard to work out together with him in Los Angeles.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
