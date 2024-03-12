"Keep giving that woman all that baby gravy" - Shannon Sharpe dismisses hate around Jalen Green expecting 1st child with Draya Michele

Recently, Jalen Green has been a focal point on social media, though not for his basketball prowess. Instead, the spotlight is shining on the Houston Rockets guard because he is expecting a child with model Draya Michelle, despite a significant age difference between them.

Many are debating about the 17-year age gap between Green and Draya Michele as known sports analysts are giving their take on the couple. ESPN First Take's Shannon Sharpe took to social media and stated that there is nothing wrong between consenting adults.

"If people are upset, what you upset about? This is two consenting adults?" asked Sharpe.

Chad Johnson insisted that veteran NBA players wouldn't 'bite the hook'. He went on to say that Green is not smart enough to know when he has been baited. Sharpe, coming from a former athlete's standpoint, seemed to agree but saw that Green was old enough to know that he was going to have a baby with Draya Michele.

"That man... 22. That fertile-ass seed he got? What you think going to happen if he keep givin' all that woman all that baby gravy?"

How is Jalen Green so far in the 2023-24 season?

Jalen Green was selected second overall in the 2021 NBA draft right behind Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons. With so much expectations being drafted nearly as the top pick, the former G-League Ignite standout was able to make it to the NBA All-Rookie First team, averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Filipino-American guard was forecasted by many to carry on the torch for the Houston Rockets with the departure of former franchise face, James Harden. In his second season with the team, his numbers increased, doing 22.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Fast-forward to today, the 22-year-old has three years of basketball experience in the NBA and is expecting a child with Draya Michele.

During the off-season, the Rockets burned their salary cap to get veteran help to guide Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. by getting Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

Green's scoring numbers have dipped (with more scorers on the team) to 18.4 points. From taking 17.9 attempts in his sophomore year, he took less this season with 15.5 points in 64 contests. However, his rebounding stats have increased to 4.2 a game.

On to the splits, Jalen Green's field goals have maintained to be in the 41-42% range while his three-point shooting is at an all-time low at 31.4%. The bright side is that his free-throw percentage is at its highest reaching 80.7%