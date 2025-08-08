  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Trae Young
  "Keep goin killa": Trae Young gives heartfelt compliment to Ben Shelton after his landmark achievement

"Keep goin killa": Trae Young gives heartfelt compliment to Ben Shelton after his landmark achievement

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:14 GMT
Trae Young gives heartfelt compliment to Ben Shelton after his landmark achievement
Trae Young gives heartfelt compliment to Ben Shelton after his landmark achievement. (Image Source: Imagn)

Trae Young offered heartfelt compliments to Ben Shelton after the tennis star overcame odds to become the youngest American to win the ATP Masters 1000 championship in two decades.

On Thursday, Shelton shared pictures from his victory on Instagram. In one photo, he is seen holding the trophy and lifting it while celebratory sparks go off behind him.

Trae Young commented to give his flowers to the tennis world's rising star.

"Yesssir!!! Keep goin Killa!" Young commented.

Young comments on Ben Shelton&#039;s IG post. (Credits: @benshelton/Instagram)
Young comments on Ben Shelton's IG post. (Credits: @benshelton/Instagram)

Following his win against Karen Khachanov on Thursday, Shelton shared his thoughts on the achievement with the press.

"It’s a surreal feeling,” He said. “It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself."

Ben Shelton and Trae Young have been supportive of each other. The tennis professional had celebrated Hawks star's 30-point dominant performance in his team's 120-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 23, 2024.

Trae Young is 'disappointed' in the Hawks for not offering a contract extension

Trae Young is reportedly disappointed in the Atlanta Hawks as the franchise is yet to offer their star player a contract extension. On Wednesday's episode of NBA Today, league insider Marc Spears reported on Young's contract situation in Atlanta.

"What I'm hearing now, at this point and you can tell by Trae's Tweet, and I saw him during the Finals. I think he's disappointed that it hasn't come, it hasn't been offered," Spears said (4:44). "So don't be surprised if he plays this out, and sees what happens next summer but to me Trae has nothing to prove."
Young is arguably the biggest name on the Hawks team over the last decade. He is a four-time All-Star who led the league in assists last year. Young has an exceptional on-court vision, which makes him one of the best playmakers in the league.

Last season, he averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game on 41.1% shooting from the field. Next season, Young has a golden chance to make a championship run with the Hawks as the Celtics and Pacers will be without their star players.

