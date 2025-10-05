"Keep going young fella": Steph Curry roots for younger self ahead of 17th NBA season

At 37 years of age, Steph Curry has defied the age cap as he continues to be one of the best in the game. Ahead of his 17th season, the Golden State Warriors star sent a special message to his younger self. On his X handle, the 4x NBA champion posted a picture of himself from the photo session. In the background, he also posted a picture of his younger self from the rookie season. His latest message should be encouraging for the Dubs. &quot;Keep going young fella #LockedIn 🔐,&quot; he wrote in the caption. The Warriors drafted Steph Curry at 7th in the 2009 NBA draft. Since then, he has remained the Warrior, bringing four NBA titles and establishing himself as the greatest Warrior of all time. Curry led the revolution that changed the game of basketball forever, ushering in an era where teams adapted their defensive strategies. Last season, the Warriors star averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 44.8% from the field, including 39.7% from the 3-point line. In 16 years, Curry has been an 11x All-Star, a 2x MVP, a Finals MVP in 2022 and a two-time scoring champion. Steph Curry reveals his workout plan entering his 17th seasonWhile Steph Curry remains one of the best players in the league today, the Warriors star has had to make adjustments in his workout plan. At age 37, the NBA star has to monitor his body and work out smarter rather than pushing his body to the limit when he was younger. During the Warriors Media Day, Curry revealed his workout plan during the offseason. &quot;It's evolved based on trying to be more efficient with the work that you get in and more intentional about how each day is designed on-court, off-court,&quot; he said. The four-time champion also said that he had added technology to his workout to monitor his workout and prevent any chance of extra wear and tear on his body. &quot;But that I'm in pretty good shape where you're not putting your body through any unnecessary stress with that transition from off-season to in-season.&quot;Moreover, for Steph Curry, now his workout was more off the court. &quot;Probably the first decade was more on-court than off-court and that's actually flipped now where it's probably 60-40 off-court to on-court percentage now,&quot; Curry added.Even though Steph Curry has previously admitted he has limited time left in his career, he is still one of the most feared players in the league.