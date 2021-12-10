"Keep going young king! Can't let go!" - LeBron James posts heartfelt video and message for son Bronny James, urges him to be role model for his siblings

LeBron James once again showed his love and support towards Bronny James, through a video on Instagram. Bronny has been making a lot of noise lately, courtesy of his exploits with Sierra Canyon.

The 36-year-old James has been a big motivation for both his kids in their quest to become hoopers. He has been a regular feature in Bronny's games, and is proud of his rapid development.

Recently, the youngster posted 19 points against St Mary's - St Vincent, the alma mater of his father. The four-time NBA champion heaped praise on his son for his staggering exploits.

He took to Instagram and posted a video of his son, shot by Cameron Look, a famous photographer, who has been shooting Bronny's team, Sierra Canyon team for the last few years. LeBron James captioned the post:

"Love you kid!! Keep showing your siblings the right path so they can continue to travel it with knowledge of what’s ahead! Keep going Young King! CANT LET GO!"

LeBron James hopes to play with Bronny someday. The Young King could be a first-round pick, and with LeBron's contract set to end in 2023, father and son playing together could be a realistic proposition.

Speaking about the same in an interview, LeBron said:

"He has my support and my Blueprint. With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing."

LeBron James' relationship with his sons

The Chosen-1's Invitational

Both of LeBron James' sons have picked the game of basketball, and represent Sierra Canyon. His younger son, Bryce, recently featured in his first high school game, where he put in a terrific performance to put everyone on notice. Meanwhile, Bronny has been doing some great things for his team as well.

Four-time NBA champion James makes sure he is always out there supporting his kids. On social media, he flaunts all their achievements. He recently took to Instagram to post about Bryce's performance in a high school game. Bron captioned it:

"Hawk & Animal ain’t messing around!! Them SC boys out there being different different! @Bronny @_Just Bryce # Young King's "

LeBron James going to college games is no different than any of his NBA games, as he constantly yells out instructions to Bronny. The 17-year-old has showcased terrific athleticism, which has put people on notice. He has been approached by top colleges, but is yet to decide which one he'll join.

The Young Kings have a great mentor in LeBron James, who is certainly the best player on the court whenever he wears a jersey. But for his sons, LeBron is a great father.

The pressure on Bryce and Bronny is constant. But both of them will have to keep that aside and focus on their game if they want to reach the NBA, just like their illustrious father LeBron.

