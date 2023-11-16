Kelly Oubre Jr. injury update: Adrian Wojnarowski reports Sixers wing could be back by end of November

Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized with a rib injury after he was allegedly struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday. Following the news, it was reported that Oubre could miss extended time. However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers wing may be back sooner than expected.

During an appearance on “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday, Wojnarowski reported that Oubre returned to Philly’s practice facility on Tuesday and began doing light workouts. He added that the Sixers expect him to be back in their lineup in a couple of weeks at the earliest:

“Kelly Oubre Jr. has been at the Sixers’ facility the last couple of days, started to do some light work, and I’m told that there’s a realistic expectation that he could be back in two-plus weeks,” Wojnarowski said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Perhaps the end of November, the beginning of December, I think certainly the bruised ribs, the knee, those are all factors in his recovery.”

Expand Tweet

Despite being a late September free agent signing, Oubre has been one of the best value signings of the offseason in many's eyes. Through eight games, he has been the Sixers’ fourth-leading scorer behind stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and forward Tobias Harris.

Oubre is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 50.0% shooting.

Entering Wednesday night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics (8-2), the Sixers (8-2) are 7-1 with Oubre and 1-1 without him.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Insider rules out Zach LaVine to 76ers, names Lakers and Miami as realistic destinations

Nick Nurse says Kelly Oubre Jr. is in good spirits

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse and Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Ahead of Philly’s 132-126 In-Season Tournament loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Sixers coach Nick Nurse also provided an update on Oubre.

Nurse said that Oubre is remaining positive and has been getting work in on a stationary bike:

“He's in good spirits,” Nurse said.

“He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he's doing OK.”

So as Wojnarowski reported, it appears that Oubre is on track for a successful and potentially speedy recovery.

Also Read: Kelly Oubre Jr. accident update: Surveillance video throws curveball in Philadelphia 76ers forward's hit-and-run car accident case