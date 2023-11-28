Kelly Oubre Jr. return timeline: Latest update on Sixers swingman's return to action

As per the latest report, Kelly Oubre Jr. could be available for the Philadelphia 76ers as soon as Friday. The 76ers player, injured in a car accident on Nov. 11, should play when the 76ers face the Boston Celtics on Friday. Oubre Jr. will join the team for their upcoming two-game road trip.

Sixers’ head coach Nick Nurse told the press that Oubre Jr. joined the team on Tuesday. However, he was only involved in portions of the practice. Nurse also said that although the 27-year-old is expected to play on Friday, there is still no confirmation about his availability.

“Kelly was with the team today,” Nurse said after practice on Sunday. “We did do a few drills. Not a lot. He continues to progress a little bit, but he was out there.”

Since Oubre Jr. met with the accident, he has missed nine games in a row. He will join the team for two road games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Celtics. However, he is not expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Nurse also said that although Oubre Jr. is active on the court, he is still skeptical about his five-on-five contact. Moreover, he isn’t sure about Oubre Jr.’s conditioning after the accident. The Sixers are 5-4 in the nine games they played without Oubre.

Everything we know about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s car accident

On Nov.11, Kelly Oubre Jr., the Sixers player, was walking in Philly when he was hit by a speeding car. The car fled the accident scene immediately.

Oubre Jr. was immediately admitted to the hospital. It was later reported that he had suffered a rib fracture and was declared out for at least a week from the team’s lineup. He also had injuries in his hip and right leg. Oubre Jr. was expected to return for the re-evaluation the next week and a decision on his timeline for his return.

Nurse said he learned about Oubre’s accident from team president Daryl Morey when having dinner in the city.

On Tuesday, Nurse was asked if the 76ers might include Oubre in the lineup against the Pelicans. He said that as much as the team wanted the player to recover soon, they didn’t want to rush him in without proper conditioning.