"Kendall Jenner taught him well" - NBA fans react to Ben Simmons' wardrobe choice at Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala has invited some of the most iconic people in fashion, which surprisingly includes Ben Simmons. The Brooklyn Nets guard-forward was seen posing for the cameras as he wore a tuxedo topped off with a coat. He paired it with a clock suitcase.

NBA players often get a chance to showcase their sense of fashion before each game. And Simmons is the latest in a growing list of notable NBA stars invited to show off their unique style at the prestigious event. The likes of Amar'e Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry have attended in recent years.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, some fans had some thoughts about the Nets star's choice of clothing for the event. Here are some of the things they had to say.

"Kendall Jenner taught him well," one fan said, referring to Simmons' past relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Expand Tweet

"Still on a minutes restriction," this fan made references to Simmons' minutes restriction this season.

"Everything other than the court," a fan can't get over how the player is available to be at the Met Gala but not the court.

There were a few fans who saw his fit and liked it.

"OH HE ATE!!!" this fan was excited for Simmons' wardrobe.

Expand Tweet

"I actually like this one omg," there's one more who thought he looked good.

"Waitttttt I’m feeling this," another fan is vibing with Simmons' fashion.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal takes another jab at Ben Simmons, sharing Nate Robinson's take on Nets forward

Why did Ben Simmons attend the event with a clock case?

The Met Gala has a specific theme each year. This allows those who were invited to show their creativity. For Ben Simmons, he went to the event with a clock case. But why did he bring that?

This year's theme is called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The event also has a specific dress code, and it's called "The Garden of Time" for this year's iteration. Looking at Simmons, he passed the dress code as he brought his clock case with him.

Other celebrities brought their take on the dress code. South African singer Tyla posed in front of the cameras as she had an hourglass. Rapper Jack Harlow was also in attendance as he wore a light-colored suit with a flower pendant.

Also read: Former 6th Man of the Year gives bitter take on Ben Simmons’ season-ending injury