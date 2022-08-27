“If people are against the pro-am, I feel sorry for them” - Kendrick Perkins believes the NBA and Adam Silver should get behind the pro-am leagues, says Giannis, Doncic are all playing off-season basketball

Since becoming an analyst after retiring from the NBA, Kendrick Perkins has never been scared to speak his mind. The latest issue he spoke about was players appearing in pro-ams during the offseason.

Pro-ams have become a major topic of conversation in basketball following some of the latest news around the league. After injuring his foot defending LeBron James, the 2022 draft's No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren is out for the entire season. The incident took place in Seattle during a pro-am game held by former NBA player Jamal Crawford.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday.

Many are calling for players to stop competing in pro-ams, but Perkins feels otherwise. He feels the league should support them because they are good for certain communities.

"I think the NBA and Adam Silver should get behind it even more. And help the people who are running the pro-ams to get better facilities."

Another argument Perkins made on defense was that it's not the only form of competition during the offseason. Right now, countless players are in their home countries helping their national team secure a spot in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

"One thing I will tell you, if people are against the pro-am, I feel sorry for them. Jokic is overseas right now, they're playing. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing basketball right now. And Luka Doncic is playing basketball right now. Those are three of the top-seven guys in the NBA."

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I believe that Adam Silver and the NBA should get behind Summer Pro-Am leagues even more. Not only is great for the game of basketball buts EVERYTHING for the CULTURE!!! Carry on… I believe that Adam Silver and the NBA should get behind Summer Pro-Am leagues even more. Not only is great for the game of basketball buts EVERYTHING for the CULTURE!!! Carry on… https://t.co/C1w8zrcTk1

Is Kendrick Perkins right about the NBA needing to support pro-ams?

Kendrick Perkins has made some strong points in support of pro-ams and how the league should invest in them. Along with giving players a chance to get live reps before the season, it also does well for the cities they take place in.

Take Jamal Crawford's pro-am, for example. He hosts games every summer to give Seattle a taste of basketball after it lost its NBA franchise in 2008.

As Kendrick Perkins said, pro-ams should not be viewed in a negative light when international players are partaking in high-level competition. Even though it is for their home country, they are still at a similar risk of getting hurt.

While the offseason is a time for players to rest and recooperate, they need live reps to keep their skills sharp. Because of this, Kendrick Perkins is calling on the league to invest more time and effort to make these events as safe as possible.

