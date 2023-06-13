Kendrick Perkins claims NBA won’t have another ‘dynasty’ for over a decade: “We have 5 different NBA champions”

The Denver Nuggets have a chance to win another championship next season if they keep their core, but Kendrick Perkins has a different view on what the future of the NBA will look like. While the former NBA player credited the Nuggets for being a great team, he thinks it'll be difficult for them to win another title next year.

The Nuggets were able to win their first title last night as they took advantage of a Miami Heat squad that didn't have their third-best player. Denver could win another title next season if they're able to keep their core players, which they will. However, other teams have started to address their weaknesses to be able to compete against teams like the Colorado squad.

Perk detailed that due to the last five years where the NBA had five different champions, it'll be difficult for Nikola Jokic and the rest to win another one next year.

"It's the field, it's the growth of the NBA." Perkins said.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins We won’t see another Back to Back NBA Championship in the next 15 to 20 years!!! Carry the hell on… We won’t see another Back to Back NBA Championship in the next 15 to 20 years!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/IxtwBWHeF5

"When we look at the last five seasons, we've had five different NBA champions. The [Toronto] Raptors, the [LA] Lakers, the [Milwaukee] Bucks, the Golden State [Warriors] and now the [Denver] Nuggets... You have every front office and GMs in their offices trying to see how can they get better for next season. Teams are gonna grow, teams are gonna improve their roster, they're gonna improve their coaching staff."

"So it's gonna be hard. Not only for them to have a dynasty, but to have a repeat. I expect this; I don't think we'll see another repeat for the next 15 to 20 years."

Perkins could be right with his analysis this time. Teams right now are quick to replace pieces to build a contending team and hopefully win the title.

Kendrick Perkins gives credit to Nikola Jokic for reviving the center position

Jokic made history last night by leading the Nuggets to their first title win in franchise history. He capped it off by winning the Finals MVP and left Kendrick Perkins impressed.

"Last night, we witnessed the center position rise from the dead. It's more so about Jokic than it is the Denver Nuggets. It's been more that two decades since the center has led his team to an NBA championship." Perk said.

Earlier this season, Perkins accused the Nuggets center of padding his stats to get his triple-doubles. Even after calling Jokic a stat-padder, the former NBA big man was still able to show love to the two-time MVP.

